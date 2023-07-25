 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

25/07/2023 - 17:45

Press release

H1 2023 revenue down 6% YoY

London , 25 July 2023 – Invibes Advertising (Invibes), an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, announces its revenues for the first half of 2023.

Unaudited consolidated figures

in €K H1 2023 H1 2022 Δ Existing countries (1) 8,347 10,148 -18% Scale-up (2) 3,576 2,918 +23% New countries (start-ups) (3) 519 199 x2,6 TOTAL 1st HALF-YEAR 12,442 13,265 -6 %

(1) France, Spain, Switzerland and ML2GROW

(2) Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium

(3) Sweden, Norway, Denmark, South Africa, Netherlands, UAE, Poland, Czech Republic

In the 1st half of 2023, Invibes recorded a turnover of €12.4m, down 6% year-on-year for the period compared with H1 2022.

During the first six months, business in the countries where Invibes has been established the longest (France, Spain, Switzerland), continued to be penalised by France, which is still suffering from the slowdown in the digital advertising sector.

Unlike the countries in the scale-up phase (Germany, UK, Italy, and Belgium) proving resilient, with an increase in sales of 23% over the same period.

A unique value proposition based on the power of these intelligent targeting solutions.

Invibes stands out from its competitors through its unique value proposition, which increasingly integrates intelligent targeting solutions based on big data and innovative, high-impact in-feed formats.

For example, Air France, which carried out its first campaigns with Invibes in 2019, was looking to develop a new method of identifying regular air travellers, to guarantee the most effective and accurate coverage possible.

To meet this challenge, Invibes offered Air France a new advanced targeting solution, ‘Travelers Smart Targeting', enabling the development and activation of intelligent targeting segments thanks to its integrated and proprietary technological platform. Invibes collected 3 billion identifiers and analysed their location history at different scales (cities and countries) over a 12-month period.

Initially launched in Italy, the success of this campaign has prompted Air France to extend it into other European countries.

Travelers Smart Targeting and many other solutions (Survey, Clean Data Room, Analytics, etc.) are now being developed by Invibes, to offer its customers even more effective campaigns that deliver even greater value - setting the company apart in its digital advertising market and giving it decisive advantages in winning new market share and continuing to grow.

Reaffirmation of target of positive EBITDA by 2023

Invibes reaffirms its confidence in achieving positive EBITDA over the 2023 financial year, with a significant improvement in EBITDA expected on 1st half 2023.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.

Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.

Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.

Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.

In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.

Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com

Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on:

LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com