 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

2023/2024 financial agenda
London , 19 April 2023 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2023/2024:
- April 26, 2023: 2023 Q1 revenue
- July 25, 2023: 2023 half-year revenue
- September 20, 2023: 2023 half-year results
- October 25, 2023: 2023 Q3 revenue
- January 24, 2024: 2023 full-year revenue
- March 27, 2024: 2023 full-year results
All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO