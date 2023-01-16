 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

16/01/2023 - 17:45

London , 16 Januray 2023 – Under the liquidity contract for the shares of Invibes

Advertising (BE0974299316 - ALINV FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the

following resources were included in the liquidity account on 31/12/2022:

• 8,656 shares

• 16,218.02 Euros in cash

In the 2nd half of 2022, a total of:

Purchase 21,942 shares 231,081.35 EUR 516 transactions Sale 19,972 shares 207,417.97 EUR 296 transactions

It recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report at 30/06/2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

6,686 shares

40,742.04 Euros in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 17/11/2021, the following means were made available:

• 6,000 shares

• 50,000.00 Euros in cash

TP ICAP (Europe) SA is authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel

et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

