Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

18/11/2021 - 17:45

Implementation of a liquidity contract with TP ICAP (Europe) SA

London, 18 November 2021 - Invibes Advertising N.V. an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, and its shareholder VP VENTURES N.V. the holding company of the founders, announce that they have entrusted TP ICAP (Europe) SA with the implementation of a tripartite liquidity contract for its ordinary shares from 19 November 2021.

This liquidity agreement has been established in accordance with the provisions set out in the legal framework in force and more specifically the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2017/567 of 18 May 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Articles L.225-207 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), in particular Articles 221-3 and 241-4, and AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

This contract has been concluded for a period of one (1) year, renewable by tacit agreement. Its purpose is to promote the shares of INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V., listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: BE0974299316 - mnemonic: ALINV).

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the

liquidity account:

50 000 €

6,000 shares INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.

The execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The liquidity contract may be terminated:

at the end of the first year, at any time by INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. subject to three (3) months' notice.

at the end of the first year at any time by TP ICAP (EUROPE) SA, subject to three (3) months' notice.

by operation of law when the parties cannot agree on how to proceed with the contract.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising, and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

