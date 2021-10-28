Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

28/10/2021 - 17:45

Press release

Invibes Advertising announces its management teams in South Africa, Nordics, and UAE

Appointment of Grant Thornton as new statutory auditor

London, October 28, 2021 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, presents its senior management teams across the newly launched markets, South Africa, Nordics and UAE.

South Africa; Linda Snyman joins the group as Country Director, South Africa. She has announced the appointment of Amy Hurle-Hill in the role of Head of Sales.

Linda Snyman has nearly 15 years' experience in the advertising industry. Previously, Snyman held commercial and operational roles at digital advertising specialists The SpaceStation, Media24 Newspapers, and Clockwork.

Amy Hurle-Hill has nearly six years of experience in the media and digital industry. Until recently, she held the position of Digital Portfolio Manager at news publisher group Arena Holdings. Prior to which, Hurle-Hill was an account executive at digital publisher AutoTrader. Amy is also a member of the IAB South Africa's Youth Action Council

Nordics; Niklas Bellander, joins the group as Country Director, Nordics. He has announced the appointment of Jan Nilsson as Commercial Director Sweden.



Niklas Bellander has nearly 20 years of experience in the media industry. Previous positions held include Director of Business Development for video SSP/ad serving platforms SpotX and Smartclip, ad tech company Adtoox and 10 years on the media agency side.

Jan Nilsson has over 25 years of sales experience, with 20 of those in media. He served as Sales director Nordics for Viacom and business development consultant for Turner Nordics. Additionally, Nilsson has worked closely with most of the big global networks developing and selling within the online video sector across EMEA.

Invibes Advertising is in the process of recruiting Heads of Sales for both the Copenhagen and Oslo offices.

United Arab Emirates; Wissam Azzi joins the group as UAE Country Director.

Wissam Azzi has 10 years of experience in the advertising industry. Previously, a media planner at Carat, more recently Azzi has held sales management positions for the advertising intelligence specialist Exponential and 360VUZ - the mobile application for immersive social video.

A scalable development model

Invibes Advertising points out that its development model is based on a set of key parameters which have ensured its continued success since the beginning. This model has also enabled them to capitalise quickly in each new market that opens:

Innovation - Anchored in its DNA, Invibes Advertising is constantly reviewing and renewing its offer. Creating new and more innovative formats that are both non-intrusive and proven to drive increased user engagement.

Talent - Invibes Advertising continues to seek the best talent from throughout Europe, ensuring the right expertise and structure are in place to lead and develop the local teams.

Reach – Building on the success seen across Europe, with over 1,000 ad-enabled content publishers within the network, the monetisation opportunity for publishers from new markets to join the network is vast as the advertiser base grows.

Performance - Invibes Advertising proprietary technology combines powerful advertising algorithms and cutting-edge machine learning technologies to generate performance that is far superior to other offerings in the market.

Customers – Invibes Advertising solutions are proven, the growth of new advertisers and repeat business is testament to the work we have achieved.

Appointment of Grant Thornton as new auditor to support international acceleration

On 25 October 2021, the shareholders of Invibes Advertising met in an Extraordinary General Meeting at the company's head office in Ghent, Belgium, convened by the Board of Directors. On this occasion the resolution was approved, to appoint Grant Thornton as the new auditor for a term of 3 years. This appointment will replace Mss. Buysse, whose term of office expires on the same date and whom, Invibes Advertising would like to thank warmly for her investment and contribution in recent years.

The change of auditor reflects the acceleration strategy of the Group, specifically the growth of the international offices and development of new markets, 10 years after Invibes Advertising was founded by Nicolas Pollet and Kris Vlaemynck.

Next publication: Q4 2021 sales, January 26, 2022, after the close of trading

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer along with many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

