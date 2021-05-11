Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

11/05/2021 - 17:45

Press release

2021/2022 financial agenda

London, 11 May 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialised in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2021/2022:

July 15, 2021: 2021 half-year revenue

September 29, 2021: 2021 half-year results

October 13, 2021: 2021 Q3 revenue

January 26, 2022: 2021 full-year revenue

March 22, 2022: 2021 full-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specializes in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that's integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

For our latest press releases, go to:

https://www.invibes.com/uk/uk/investors.html

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Invibes Advertising

Kris Vlaemynck, CFO

[email protected]

Listing Sponsor

Atout Capital

Rodolphe Ossola

[email protected]

+ +33 (0) 1 56 69 61 80

Group Investor Relations

Actifin

Alexandre Commerot

[email protected]

+ +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11

Financial Media Relations

Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

[email protected]

+ +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 19