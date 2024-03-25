25/03/2024 - 08:30

La Défense / New York, March 25, 2024

Indigo Group and Ardian create Clermont, a new venture to accelerate growth in Canada's parking market

Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, and Indigo Group, a global player in parking and urban mobility, today announced Clermont, a new Canadian joint venture formed to invest in parking assets.

As part of the partnership, Indigo will contribute its Canadian-owned properties to Clermont while retaining the operations for each of the properties through Indigo Park Canada. Ardian will support Clermont's digitization and sustainability efforts to drive value creation. Ardian and Indigo will deploy additional equity over the long term, acquiring parking assets, as well as long-term concessions and leases. Indigo will manage the operations of these assets.

The newly formed company, Clermont, will be led by industry veteran, CEO Gordon Craig, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the parking industry, previously serving as the President of Canadian operations and COO of North America for Imperial Parking (Impark). The partnership between Ardian and Indigo represents the continuation of a long-standing and successful collaboration between the two companies which began in 2014.

“We are excited to launch this new venture and work with such a reputable and experienced management team in Canada. With our proven track record of developing sustainable and digital-first infrastructure assets, in combination with Indigo's established and innovative parking solutions, Clermont is strategically positioned for accelerated growth within the Canadian market,” said Stefano Mion, Ardian's Co-Head of Infrastructure Americas.

Ardian's Infrastructure team has a long track record of experience developing and acquiring essential infrastructure assets across the global transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure sectors. This transaction will be made through the Ardian Americas Infrastructure Fund V (AAIF V) and complements Ardian's existing infrastructure portfolio in the Americas.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new venture, John Laires, CEO of Indigo Park Canada, stated: “We are thrilled to launch this new venture with Ardian, a unique opportunity for Indigo to further expand our footprint in Canada while unlocking value for a growing parking asset portfolio”.

“It's an honor to be working alongside the teams at Indigo and Ardian, both leaders in their respective industries, in this new venture. Clermont will seek to offer innovative, digitally driven, and sustainable parking operations that provide an enhanced customer experience. We are delighted by the opportunity at hand,” said Gordon Craig, CEO of Clermont.

PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION

Indigo Advisors:

Financial Advisor: Stormont Partners

Legal: McCarthy

Tax: Deloitte

Ardian Advisors:

Financial Advisor: Agentis

Legal: Gibson Dunn, Fasken

Technical: BTY Group

Commercial & Market: AT Kearney

Financial&Tax: Deloitte

Insurance: Alliant

**********

Indigo Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contact : Mathieu Barnavon Bruno Tallent ir@group-indigo.com bruno.tallent@group-indigo.com



About Indigo Group S.A.

Indigo Group, which owns almost 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and related services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances (49.2%), Vauban Infrastructure Partners (34.3%), MR Infrastructure Investment (Meag) (14.9%), treasury stock (0.2%) and the balance by the Group's management.

www.group-indigo.com

ABOUT ARDIAN

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $164bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,560 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients' differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. Ardian's main shareholding group is its employees and we place great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 1,050+ employees, spread across 19 offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Middle East are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility. At Ardian we invest all of ourselves in building companies that last.

ardian.com

Media Contact

ARDIAN US

The Neibart Group

Maeve Maloney

ardian@neibartgroup.com

Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about Indigo Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objectives and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.