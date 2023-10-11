11/10/2023 - 23:00

La Défense, October 11, 2023

Indigo Group S.A. announces the successful pricing of €650,000,000 4.500% bonds due April 18, 2030

Indigo Group S.A. (the "Company") has successfully priced the issuance of €650,000,000 new senior unsecured bonds with an annual coupon of 4.500%, due April 18, 2030 (the "New Bonds").

Part of the net proceeds of the New Bonds will be allocated to the repurchase of the €650,000,000 2.125% bonds due April 16, 2025 (ISIN: FR0012236669, of which €528,500,000 are currently outstanding following the partial tender of May 2022) (the "Existing Bonds") targeted under a tender offer launched by the Company on October 9, 2023 (the "Tender Offer"). The balance of the net proceeds of the New Bonds will be used for the Company's general corporate purposes and in particular for the refinancing of the outstanding Existing Bonds following the Tender Offer.

The offering has been very well received by a highly diversified fixed income investor base, confirming the confidence in the Company's business model and credit profile.

With this transaction, the Company demonstrates its ability to proactively manage its debt portfolio and lengthen its weighted average debt life, as well as preserve its well-balanced maturity profile with tenors spread out over time.

The terms and conditions of the New Bonds are described in a prospectus which will be available on the websites of the Company (www.group-indigo.com) and of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org).

The New Bonds are intended to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and have been rated BBB (S&P).

**********

Indigo Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Benjamin Voron ir@group-indigo.com benjamin.voron@group-indigo.com

About Indigo Group S.A.

The Indigo Group, which owns almost 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and related services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances (49.2%), Vauban Infrastructure Partners (34.3%), MR Infrastructure Investment (Meag) (14.9%), treasury stock (0.2%) and the balance by the Group's management.

www.group-indigo.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities and the issue of the New Bonds will not be an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in any jurisdiction, including France.

Important Information

This press release may not be published, distributed or released, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction in which the offer of the New Bonds is unlawful. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No communication or information relating to the offering of the New Bonds may be transmitted to the public in a country where there is a registration obligation or where an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country in which such registration or approval would be required. The issuance or the subscription of the New Bonds may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; the Company assumes no liability in connection with the breach by any person of such restrictions.

The New Bonds will be offered only by way of a placement in France and/or outside France (excluding the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan), solely to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). There will be no public offering in any country (including France) in connection with the New Bonds, other than to qualified investors. This press release does not constitute a recommendation concerning the issue of the New Bonds. The value of the New Bonds can decrease as well as increase. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of the investment in the New Bonds for the person concerned.

Prohibition of sales to European Economic Area retail investors

The New Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA").

For these purposes, the expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or both) of the following:

(i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Prohibition of sales to UK retail investors

The New Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK").

For these purposes, the expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or both) of the following:

(i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under FSMA the to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The New Bonds are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such New Bonds will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

United States of America

The New Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction in the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The New Bonds are being offered and sold only outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"). Terms used in this paragraph and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in Regulation S.