La Défense, May 31, 2023

The group Indigo strengthens its presence in the B2B segment by partnering with BePark

The group Indigo, French world leader in parking and urban mobility solutions, strengthens its presence in the B2B segment by partnering with the parking operator BePark through the acquisition of a 60.2% majority stake.

Founded in 2011, BePark is a player in the parking sector that built up an extensive network in Belgium, Luxembourg, and France. The company developed over the past ten years a unique expertise in the B2B segment to address all the needs of corporate customers. More than just parking for cars, BePark supports car park operators and provides parking solutions for soft mobility, encouraging and facilitating the modal shift. BePark currently employs 30 people and operates in nearly 580 parking lots, representing over 25,000 parking spaces.

This acquisition, which follows several successful collaborations between the two companies, is part of the group Indigo's willingness to strengthen its offering to corporate and reflects the shared recognition of the complementary of the two approaches and the close cultural affinity.

Sébastien Fraisse, President of the Indigo executive board, comments: "This collaboration is an important milestone for Indigo, which demonstrates our strategic commitment to develop a strong value proposition for corporate customers. We believe that Indigo's strong territorial presence in Europe and BePark's expertise in research and commercial management of B2B customers are the perfect combination to address the demand of corporate.

Thomas Bimson, Director of Europe, is also enthusiastic about the geographical development opportunities offered by this partnership: "Our portfolio of assets in Europe provides unique development possibilities to make this project a success. We would like to strengthen our collaboration with BePark in Belgium and in France, and then extend it to new geographies, notably in Spain, where Indigo is present in a number of major cities with obvious leverage to develop its services to corporate."

Julien Vandeleene, CEO and founder of BePark, also highlights the complementary of the two companies, which gives to this union its full meaning: "This partnership between our two companies is the result of a common vision and a long-standing collaboration. Thanks to our complementary expertise, we are joining our forces to achieve one objective: to liberate public space to transform our cities by optimizing under-used private spaces. For BePark, this partnership represents a decisive step, opening the way to new possibilities and enabling us to push back our current borders. Together, we are forging a promising future where space is efficiently used and where our cities are transformed into dynamic and more sustainable places."

Indigo Group

About the published financial data

In order to improve the readability and presentation of its performance, the Group presents operating data (revenues, EBITDA, Operating Income) referred to as "Global Proportionate" (GP), defined as the IFRS consolidated data presented in the Group's statutory consolidated financial statements adjusted for the share of the contribution of the Group's activities in the joint ventures it owns (mainly in Colombia and France, in Smovengo) or that it owned until December 30, 2021 in the United States (LAZ Parking), as if they were proportionally consolidated and not accounted for by the equity method, the latter being applied for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

For more information on the published financial and operational data, you can click on the following link: www.group-indigo.com

About Indigo Group S.A.

The Indigo Group, which owns nearly 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and their associated services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly 47.83% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, through Predica SA and Crédit Agricole Assurances Retraite, 33.38% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.44% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.34% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

https://www.indigoneo.fr/en

About BePark

BePark is a parking operator with an extensive network in Belgium, Luxembourg and France. Founded in 2011, the company has focused on the home-to-work segment, specializing in the B2B sector, and supporting over 350 companies in solving their parking issues. Today, BePark operates and provides over 580 parking lots in Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

More information on: www.bepark.eu

