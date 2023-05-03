03/05/2023 - 23:55

La Défense, May 03, 2023

Indigo strengthens its presence in South America by taking the majority control in City Parking in Colombia

Indigo Group, the world leader in parking and urban mobility solutions, has announced the majority takeover of City Parking, the leading parking operator in Colombia, through its subsidiary Indigo Infra Colombia. Its stake in the company has increased from 50% to 87.5%.

City Parking, founded 25 years ago in Bogota, employs 920 people, and operates 170 parking lots in 18 Colombian cities, with a total of nearly 44,000 parking spaces, including 7,800 spaces for motorcycles and 7,400 spaces for bicycles.

Indigo Group has confirmed Juan Felipe Luque Velasquez as Managing Director of the company that he joined in 2019.

This acquisition is in line with Indigo Group's international strategy, notably in South America, which aims to be a market leader where it operates with majority stakes in the companies it owns.

By acquiring 100% of City Parking in the near term, Indigo demonstrates its confidence in the company's continuous growth, particularly since the end of the pandemic.

Edouard Risso, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Americas for Indigo Group, comments: "This majority control allows us to assert our confidence in the potential of the Colombian market after more than 6 years of presence with our partner. The recovery of the activity has been very strong post-COVID, and we have full confidence in the new management of the company to continue the development of the business which will allow us to consolidate our leadership position in this country."

Indigo Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Benjamin Voron ir@group-indigo.com benjamin.voron@group-indigo.com

About Indigo Group S.A.

The Indigo Group, which owns nearly 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and their associated services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly 47.83% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, through Predica SA and Crédit Agricole Assurances Retraite, 33.38% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.44% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.34% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

