La Défense, 28 June 2022

Indigo & Patria signed an agreement for the business combination of their car parking activities in Brazil

Indigo Group, the global car parking and individual mobility operator, and Patria Investments, leader in alternative investments focused on Latin America, recently agreed on a business combination between PareBem, the subsidiary of an investment fund managed by Patria Investments, and Administradora Geral de Estacionamentos, Indigo Group's Brazilian car parking subsidiary. Indigo Group will, through a limited partial cash-out, be the controlling shareholder of the combined entity by owning a majority of its share capital, the remainder of which will be owned by the investment fund managed by Patria Investments. With this complementary partnership, Indigo Group is pursuing its growth strategy in its core business in Brazil, enriching its long-term portfolio by expanding its geographic presence and integrating car parks especially in Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza and Curitiba, and entering on-street parking services. The combined entity will operate the car parks under the INDIGO brand and will increase its ability to compete in local markets.

Building on its established relationship with local clients, PareBem operates in Brazil around 150 car parks, while Administradora Geral de Estacionamentos operates around 200 car parks.

The combined entity is expected to bring its clients reinforced expertise in parking operation, digital channels, customer experience, and commitment to operational excellence and improved efficiency by creating significant synergies, with the ambition to promote urban mobility and new urban models for parking infrastructure in Brazil.

Indigo Group will finance the cash-out required by this transaction with its current liquidity which amounted to 710 million euros as of 31 March 2022 (including 410 million euros of cash and 300 million euros of its undrawn RCF maturing in October 2023). The closing of this transaction is subject to customary conditions including its review by the Brazilian anti-trust authority.

As set out in its strategic plan, Indigo Group confirms its positioning as a key partner of the public and private sectors for car parking and individual mobility solutions, as well as its solid and profitable growth strategy in countries where it holds a significant position, in the long term and with the intention to maintain its Investment Grade rating, while pursuing its innovation and quality policy focused on its customers.

Banco ABC Brasil and Banco Santander Brasil acted as financial advisors to Patria Investments and Indigo Group, respectively. Pinheiro Neto Advogados and Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice Advogados acted as legal advisors to Patria Investments and Indigo Group, respectively.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management of $27.6 billion, and a global presence with offices in 9 cities across 4 continents. Patria Investments aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria Investments seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society.

About PareBem

An urban mobility company, Grupo PareBem is responsible for managing more than 150 car parks across the country. In 2015, it received investments and became controlled by Patria Investments, a global alternative asset management company and a pioneer in the Private Equity industry in Brazil. With a solid financial structure, the company has a legacy of strong growth through intensive investment in technology, innovation and the improvement of management processes, standing out for its efficiency and operational excellence. With a focus on generating value for its customers, the best experience for users, PareBem currently employs around 1,800 people and operates in shopping malls, hospitals, airports, commercial buildings, public rotating parking lots in 7 cities, among others.

Indigo Group

Analysts / investors contact: Press contact: Noe Poyet Benjamin Voron [email protected] [email protected]

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group S.A., holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo (ex-OPnGO) and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 1.2 million parking spaces and related services in 11 different countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 47.8% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 33.3% by Vauban Infrastructure Partners, 14.4% by MEAG, 0.50% in treasury shares and the remainder by its management.

Visit www.group-indigo.com

