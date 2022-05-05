05/05/2022 - 15:25

La Défense, May 5, 2022

Indigo Group S.A. announces the success of the partial tender offer for its EUR 650 million bond due 2025

Indigo Group S.A. (the "Company") announces the success of its partial tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for its bonds issued on October 16, 2014 and May 7, 2015 maturing on April 16, 2025 for a total amount of €650 million and which are admitted to listing on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0012236669) (the "Existing Bonds"). Holders have validly tendered Existing Bonds for an aggregate nominal amount of 121,500,000.00 euros in accordance with the terms and conditions described in the tender offer memorandum dated April 26, 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum").

The Company accepted the repurchase of Existing Bonds for cancellation in an aggregate nominal amount of 121,500,000.00 euros at a repurchase price of 100.684%. Following this transaction, the remaining nominal amount of the Existing Bonds will be 528,500,000.00 euros.

The settlement of the Tender Offer is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

Thanks to this transaction, the Company was able to actively manage its debt, improve its profile and take advantage of favorable market conditions.

BNP Paribas and HSBC acted as Dealer Managers for this transaction.

