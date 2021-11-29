29/11/2021 - 18:30

Continuation of the INDIGO Group's ESG strategy and actions highlighted by Vigeo Eiris and GRESB and recovery in Q3 2021 faster than expected

In line with its CSR and ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) strategy pursued for several years and placed at the heart of its "Beyond Covid" plan, Indigo Group has defined a "Go for Climate" plan, based on the reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions and on carbon offsetting. The INDIGO Group has set itself the objective of becoming carbon neutral in its activities by 2025 on its scopes 1 and 2. Concrete actions to reduce its energy consumption have already been implemented, such as the replacement of old generation lighting in the parking lots with LED lighting and the use of green electricity. The INDIGO group also offers solutions to its customers to enable them to reduce their CO 2 emissions. Finally, the INDIGO group is also pursuing its policy of continuous improvement in social and governance matters.

The ESG actions led by the INDIGO Group are now highlighted by the assessments carried out by the two non-financial rating agencies that follow it regularly. Vigeo Eiris (V.E) confirmed in July 2021 the overall rating of 66/100 obtained in 2020 and Indigo Group was ranked 66th worldwide out of a panel of 4,963 companies assessed. In addition, since 2020, Indigo Group has responded to the assessment of GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), a specialist in the evaluation of ESG practices of real estate and infrastructure asset managers, which awarded it a score of 78/100 in 2021, an 11-point increase over the previous year.

In addition, since mid-May 2021, the INDIGO Group has continued to experience a faster-than-expected recovery of its business in all the geographies where it operates. As early as July, revenues were back to summer 2019 levels in Europe and slightly above them in the third quarter. The performance of the coming weeks will depend on the evolution of the health status and its consequences on the mobility in the INDIGO Group's locations.

Indigo Group

About reported financial figures

To make its performance easier to understand and to improve its presentation, the Group presents operational figures (revenue, EBITDA, operating income) on a “Global Proportionate” (GP) basis, including the Group's share of joint ventures (mainly in the USA, Colombia, and Smovengo in France) as if they were consolidated proportionately and not under the equity method applied in accordance with IFRS when preparing the consolidated financial statements.

For more information on published financial and operational data, you can click on the following link: https://www.group-indigo.com/en/information-data/

About Indigo Group S.A.

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 11 different countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 47.5% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 33.2% by Vauban Infrastructure Partners, 14.4% by MEAG, 0.5% in treasury shares and the remaining by the management.

www.group-indigo.com

