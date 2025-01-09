09/01/2025 - 18:00

Grenoble, France, 09 January 2025 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, and Enowa, the energy and water subsidiary of NEOM, have installed their first hydrogen refueling station in NEOM, Saudi Arabia's sustainable region. The partnership, announced by HRS in June 2024[1], aims to develop a zero-emission public transport system. The station marks a positive step in advancing hydrogen-powered mobility solutions in the Middle East.

The refueling station, located at Petromin's state-of-the-art Heavy Machinery & Truck Service Center, can support a wide range of hydrogen-powered vehicles. HRS was selected for this pivotal project as its solutions met Enowa's expectations in terms of compatibility with applications and speed of execution.

Expressing enthusiasm about the new hydrogen refueling station in NEOM, Peter Terium, CEO of Enowa, stated: “We are delighted to partner with HRS to provide hydrogen-powered mobility solutions. Jointly, we will accelerate innovations in clean technologies fueled by green hydrogen and contribute to hydrogen mobility markets.”

Hassen Rachedi, CEO and founder of HRS said: “We are truly proud to be part of NEOM's vision to develop the land of the future. Our collaboration with Enowa represents our mission to promote sustainable mobility worldwide and together we will accelerate innovations in clean energy technologies. Our hydrogen refueling stations will play a crucial role in supporting this ambitious project, ensuring an efficient and reliable refueling infrastructure.”

HRS's industrial readiness, cost-effectiveness, and commitment to partnership made them the ideal choice for Enowa. The first station can refuel multiple buses with 35 kg H2 tanks at 700 bar, passenger vehicles with 700 bar tanks, and a variety of trucks and specialty equipment operating at either 350 or 700 bar.

An industry leader, HRS has developed a dual pressure refueling station with a compression capacity of 14 kg H2 per hour, offering a versatile refueling solution compatible with every hydrogen vehicle. HRS also offers modular refueling solutions with larger capacity, scalable up to four tons/day to meet the challenges of such large-scale sustainable mobility ecosystems.

ABOUT ENOWA

Enowa is a world-class energy and water company founded in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. Enowa produces and delivers clean and sustainable resources for industrial and commercial applications using a smart and connected system designed to be circular and takes advantage of NEOM's optimal solar and wind energy profile. Enowa benefits from NEOM's greenfield site, which has no legacy infrastructure, to advance Energy, Water and Hydrogen innovation. Enowa will act as a catalyst and incubator for developing new, sustainable energy and water businesses while creating a robust economic sector regionally. Through its commitment to renewable energy and efficient water management, Enowa seeks to become a global reference for industry leaders and setting a benchmark for sustainable circular economic systems around the world.

ABOUT HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS takes a source-agnostic approach to hydrogen, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, gray, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of electrolyzer manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty seven 200 kg to 1 ton/day stations, representing a cumulative capacity of more than 6 tons/day. All the stations' terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

