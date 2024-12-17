HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS) company press release from 17/12/2024 - HYMPULSION ORDERS 4 NEW HRS STATIONS AS PART OF THE HYDROGEN MOBILITY PROGRAM 'ZERO EMISSION VALLEY' IN THE AUVERGNE-RHONE-ALPES REGION (FRANCE)

Grenoble, 17 December 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has received a new order from HYmpulsion, the company in charge of the Zero Emission Valley (“ZEV”) project, for the installation of four new HRS14[1] stations in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (France), with commissioning scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2025.

This new order brings the total number of orders placed by HYmpulsion with HRS as part of the ZEV project to a total of eight stations, demonstrating HYmpulsion's recognition of the quality and reliability of the stations supplied by HRS. As a reminder, an HRS14 station has already been installed at Saint-Priest (France, 69) as part of this project. In addition, an HRS14 station at Aubenas (France, 07) and two HRS40 stations (40 kg/hour or 1 ton/day) at Lyon Saint Exupéry (France, 69) and Malataverne (France, 26) are currently being installed and will be operational within the next few weeks.

The four new hydrogen refueling stations will join HYmpulsion's fleet in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, boosting the hydrogen mobility transition and reinforcing its territorial coverage. They will be open to the public for refueling light and heavy vehicles.

The Zero Emission Valley project aims to develop a profitable and sustainable low-carbon mobility sector in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, through the simultaneous deployment of green hydrogen production, storage and distribution infrastructures on the one hand, and the provision of hydrogen-powered vehicles on the other. The plan thus aims to deploy more than 15 renewable hydrogen distribution stations, an electrolyzer able to produce 800 kg of hydrogen per day in situ, and more than 1,000 hydrogen vehicles for intensive mobility.

Thierry Raevel, President of HYmpulsion, comments: “ While we aim to make Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes the leading region in France in terms of deployment of renewable hydrogen infrastructures, we are delighted to be continuing our privileged relationship with HRS. The company has already demonstrated its technological expertise and ability to rapidly deliver and deploy ordered stations in the field, while 3 stations ordered in 2023 will be operational by the 1st quarter of 2025. We know we can count on HRS's responsiveness, as well as the great reliability and robustness of its stations, which make the company a key partner in France and Europe. ”

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, added: “ We are delighted to receive this new sign of confidence from HYmpulsion. This additional order rewards our unique know-how and the commitment of our employees to a pioneer in the development of hydrogen mobility in France. We are proud to continue our collaboration with HYmpulsion and to contribute to the growth of this ambitious program in the service of hydrogen mobility. ”

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. As such, the performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 27 stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, giving a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All stations are equipped with dual-pressure nozzles at 350 bar, 350 HF and 700 bar, to meet all hydrogen mobility requirements.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

ABOUT HYMPULSION

The result of an alliance between public and private players such as the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, ENGIE, Michelin, Crédit Agricole and Banque des Territoires, HYmpulsion is the pioneer of renewable hydrogen mobility to drive connections between territories.

Through the construction and operation of more than 15 renewable hydrogen stations, notably powered by a 2 MegaWatt electrolyser, HYmpulsion is making a reality of environmentally-friendly, high-performance and reliable mobility.

The objectives are :

Weave a network that interconnects territories,

Facilitate the introduction of over 1,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles, with the support of subsidies and partnerships.

and thus contribute to reducing emissions and achieving our climate objectives. Its role goes beyond simply building infrastructure. HYmpulsion accompanies and supports organizations in their low-carbon transition.

Find out more: hympulsion.com

[1] Commercial name of the 200 kg of hydrogen per day or up to 14 kg of hydrogen per hour station.