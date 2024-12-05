05/12/2024 - 18:00

Grenoble, 5 December 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has received an order from the urban community of Albigeois (Communauté d'agglomération de l'Albigeois) for an HRS14 station[1] .

This order is part of the development by the city of Albi (France) and the urban community of Albigeois of the “Albility Lab” project, a European center dedicated to decarbonized mobility, and in particular hydrogen mobility. The aim of this project is to promote the hydrogen industry and train different types of players in its skills and specificities, notably through a training workshop that will enable them to carry out various practical tasks.

As part of this ecosystem, HRS will install an HRS14 station near the training workshop in 2025, the main purpose of which will be to train future station operators to refuel different types of vehicles under real-life conditions. This station will incorporate functions specific to the educational dimension of the project, and HRS will also offer its support in drawing up the associated training plan.

The station will enable both heavy duty vehicles and light vehicles to be refueled on a back-to-back[2] basis.

With this new order, HRS is once again demonstrating its ability to be identified as a key player in hydrogen mobility on a European scale and to be recognized for its comprehensive range of services. In particular, this new location will give HRS a presence at the heart of an area where many players have long been working on the properties of hydrogen, paving the way for possible future collaborations and commercial developments.

Stéphanie GUIRAUD-CHAUMEIL, President of the Communauté d'agglomération de l'Albigeois, comments: “For this large-scale project to promote low-carbon mobility, we chose HRS, which has unique expertise in Europe in the field of hydrogen refueling stations. This ensures that we benefit both from the best equipment available on the market and from the highest quality training, which will then be very useful to future professionals in the hydrogen sector.”

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, adds: “We're delighted to be playing our part in promoting hydrogen mobility within this fine Albility Lab project, supported by the city of Albi and the urban community of Albigeois, as well as by various players who have also been working for many years on the properties of hydrogen. I have no doubt that our presence at the heart of this multi-skilled cluster will also enable us to step up our exchanges with other specialists in the sector, and possibly forge future commercial collaborations. Finally, we're proud that HRS is doing its part to help train new players who will be excellent ambassadors for hydrogen mobility in the future.”

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. As such, the performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 23 stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, giving a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All stations are equipped with dual-pressure nozzles at 350 bar, 350 HF and 700 bar, to meet all hydrogen mobility requirements.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

[1] Plant trade name from 200 kg/day or up to 14 kg/hour.

[2] Back-to-back vehicle refueling thanks to sufficient compressed hydrogen storage.