03/04/2024 - 08:50

Grenoble, 3 April 2024 - HRS, the French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refuelling stations, has announced that it has received a firm order from SEVEN, a key player in the energy transition, to install a hydrogen refuelling station in the heart of the Tarn region, as part of the European Corridor H2 project supported by the European Investment Bank (€40m) and the European Commission (€14.5m).

This HRS40 station, with a capacity of 1 tonne/day, will be commissioned in December 2024 and will be integrated into the Saint-Sulpice-la-Pointe multi-energy station developed by SEVEN, which will be inaugurated in April 2022 and already has 4 CNG lanes.

The project is part of the Corridor H2 project, launched in 2021 and supported locally by the Occitanie region and the Tarn department. The aim of this Europe-wide project is to develop the production and distribution of hydrogen for mobility from the Iberian Peninsula to northern Europe, along with the deployment of a large number of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles. Within the Occitan region, the aim is to deploy 2 green hydrogen production units, 8 hydrogen distribution stations, 40 H2-powered trucks, 22 refrigerated units, 40 refrigerated trailers and 15 retrofitted H2 coaches.

This first hydrogen station collaboration on a project developed by SEVEN is part of the partnership signed by the two companies on 28 March 2024, aimed at jointly installing up to 5 hydrogen stations by 2025.

Jean Michel RICHETON, Chairman of the de SEVEN Group, added: " Driven by unprecedented ambition, the Corridor H2 programme reflects the Occitanie Region's determination to position itself as a pioneer in the energy transition, with hydrogen as its cornerstone. By piloting this large-scale project, the Region is asserting its leadership and its exceptional ability to unite key partners around a common goal. As part of this drive, SEVEN, alongside the Département du Tarn and Trifyl, has undertaken to take up a major challenge: the commissioning, before the end of 2024, of a high-capacity hydrogen station capable of delivering one tonne per day. Such a feat would not have been possible without the decisive support of HRS and the involvement of its dynamic and visionary CEO, Hassen Rachedi. Thanks to his ability to anticipate the needs of the industry and the support of his expert and committed teams, we can approach this challenge with confidence. "

Hassen Rachedi, Founder and CEO of HRS, added: "We are extremely proud to be taking part in this innovative European programme alongside a specialist in the development and distribution of new energies such as Seven. The deployment of the ambitious Corridor H2 project by the Occitanie region reaffirms its role as a pioneer in hydrogen mobility. Our recently signed partnership with Seven has got off to an excellent start, with the ambition of deploying up to 5 stations by 2025.

ABOUT SEVEN

The SEVEN group, founded in 2017, brings unique expertise by mastering the entire value chain developing new energies for the future, from production to use.

The Group's first link is its network of multi-fuel stations (BioNGCC, bioH2 and IRVE) for road and sea transport.

Circular economy, energy autonomy, local employment and renewable energy are all issues that drive the SEVEN team.

To support innovation and the emergence of new expertise, SEVEN has positioned itself in innovative projects, in particular with VabHYogaz® technology, which produces renewable hydrogen from organic matter.

At the same time, SEVEN is rounding out its value chain alongside industrial partners to design and develop turnkey retrofit solutions for heavy mobility.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is a pioneer in hydrogen mobility in Europe. With its unique know-how and experience, HRS has been committed for over 10 years to decarbonising transport by designing and manufacturing a complete range of hydrogen refuelling stations that can be used by all types of fuel cell vehicles and are perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market.

At its new site in Champagnier, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year in a record time of just 8 weeks.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, HRS generated sales of €30.1m. At 31 December 2023, HRS had 142 employees. ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS

