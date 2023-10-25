25/10/2023 - 18:00

HRS PARTNERS WITH MAISON ARIBERT

TO PROVIDE CATERING SERVICES FOR ITS NEW FACILITY,

COMBINING CULINARY EXCELLENCE WITH SUSTAINABILITY

Grenoble, October 25, 2023 - HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, today announces a new partnership with Maison Aribert, an establishment headed by top chef Christophe Aribert, who boasts a two-star rating in the Michelin guide and four “toques” in Gault Millau. This collaboration marks a new milestone in HRS' determined commitment to offer its employees a premium working environment, fully in keeping with the commitment shared by the Company and its CEO Hassen Rachedi to fostering responsibility and sustainability, as illustrated by the successful introduction of the four-day week for the production teams.

Nestling in the heart of the Uriage-les-Bains spa town park, Maison Aribert embodies the perfect alliance between tradition and innovation. Head chef Christophe Aribert draws his inspiration from his mountain roots and affinity for the values of nature. Boasting two stars in the Michelin guide and four “toques” in Gault Millau, chef Aribert bridges the gap between humans and their environment by offering a cuisine centered on seasonal produce, vegetables and wild mountain herbs.

Under the partnership, Maison Aribert will concoct and prepare varied and balanced menus for HRS employees working at the new Champagnier facility by sourcing local fresh seasonal produce, thereby promoting regional producers and respect for the environment. A large portion of this produce will be grown on site in the vicinity of the Company restaurant, in a vegetable garden spanning over 250 m².

HRS and Maison Aribert share the same vision of a sustainable, more virtuous world and responsible food available to all.

Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman and CEO of HRS: “At HRS, we pay particular attention to our employees' well-being. I am proud that a two-star chef of the caliber of Christophe Aribert has taken over the reins of the Company restaurant at our new facility, a chance to share with him my passion for French cuisine and my commitment to eco-responsible development. This collaboration illustrates our commitment to ensuring quality of life at work at HRS.”

Christophe Aribert: “Hassen's philosophy and project immediately struck a chord with me; helping HRS to “eat well” in the workplace and providing a necessary balance during the working day is, in my opinion, an essential commitment for employees. I am happy to be working on this project with this company on our common ground.”

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is a pioneer in hydrogen mobility in Europe. With its unique know-how and experience, HRS has been committed for over 10 years to decarbonising transport through the design and manufacture of a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations that can be used by all types of fuel cell vehicles and are perfectly adapted to the needs of a fast-growing European market.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 128 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

ABOUT MAISON ARIBERT

Maison Aribert is a hotel and gourmet restaurant located in Saint-Martin-d'Uriage, near Grenoble. Alpine chef Christophe Aribert, who boasts a two-star rating and a green star in the Michelin guide along with four “toques” in Gault Millau, opened this establishment in 2019 in close harmony with nature. Maison Aribert is a unique haven of eco-responsibility. It embodies the chef's eco-responsible commitment and values by bringing together virtuous practices and know-how regarding food, agriculture, well-being and learning.

