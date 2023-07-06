06/07/2023 - 18:00

Grenoble, July 6, 2023 - HRS , a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has received a new order from HYmpulsion, the company in charge of the Zero Emission Valley project (“ZEV”), for the supply of a HRS40 station (40 kg/hour or 1 tonne/day). This order comes only a few months after the ramp-up of two previously ordered stations to a unit capacity of 1 tonne/day (see press release dated March 13, 2023).

As a reminder, the Zero Emission Valley project aims to develop a profitable and sustainable carbon-free sector in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region by rolling out infrastructure for green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution, as well as providing hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The project involves green hydrogen production alongside the deployment of 18 hydrogen stations, 450 zero-emission fuel cell light vehicles, and around 115 buses, trucks, and coaches by 2024. The aim of the project is for the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to become the pioneer in French hydrogen mobility and one of the first carbon-neutral areas in Europe, while contributing to the creation of profitable models that can be reproduced on a European scale.

Against this backdrop, to continue accelerating the roll-out of its distribution network over the coming months, HYmpulsion has decided to renew its trust in HRS by ordering one more hydrogen station, with a capacity of 1 tonne/day.

As a reminder, one HRS14 station (14 kg/hour or 300 kg/day) has already been installed in Saint-Priest, another in Aubenas (Ardèche), and two HRS40 stations (40 kg/hour or 1 tonne/day) will be installed at Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport (Rhône) and in Malataverne (Drôme).

Thierry Ravel, President of HYmpulsion, commented: "As part of the Zero Emission Valley project, HYmpulsion aims to deploy the largest infrastructure of green hydrogen filling stations in France by 2024. To meet the high standards we have set ourselves, in terms of both the reliability and availability of our infrastructure, we need to meet the technological challenges required to master the hydrogen industry. With its technological know-how and industrialization capabilities, HRS has already demonstrated its ability to successfully meet each of these challenges. Today, HYmpulsion is taking a further step forward in our collaboration with HRS by awarding them this new order for a 1 ton/day distribution station. The robustness and reliability of its equipment make HRS a solid player in the hydrogen value chain in France and Europe.”

Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman & CEO, said: “We are delighted with this further show of trust in our hydrogen station expertise. We continue to act as the main partner for HYmpulsion, a company deeply involved in the plan for the mass deployment of hydrogen mobility in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, and we believe that we can continue to contribute our entire expertise regarding further stations to be supplied under the ZEV program.”

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €17.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 78 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

