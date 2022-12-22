22/12/2022 - 19:30

HRS FORMS COMMERCIAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENGIE SOLUTIONS TO DEVELOP HYDROGEN MOBILITY

HRS and ENGIE Solutions set a goal of developing 15 hydrogen projects together between 2022 and 2026

First order for one station confirmed and 3 additional stations intended by 2024

Champ-sur-Drac December 22, 2022 – HRS , a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, and ENGIE Solutions, a leading proponent of energy transition in France engaged in hydrogen development, have decided to pool their expertise in order to accelerate the implementation of hydrogen projects, with a target of 15 projects by 2026 including 4 to be completed by 2024, primarily aimed at the development of carbon-free mobility ecosystems.

Both companies pursue innovative strategies aimed at developing the hydrogen industry at regional level and have already worked together on a number of successful projects, including HyGO in Vannes, Zero Emission Valley in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and SyDEV in the Vendée region. ENGIE Solutions and HRS have now taken a further step forward by signing a strategic partnership to promote hydrogen mobility hat will run until 2026.

This landmark agreement will allow the partners to share their industrial expertise in order to provide swift and efficient solutions to the hydrogen infrastructure requirements of public and private sector customers. By forming this partnership, ENGIE Solutions and HRS have confirmed their strong commitment to developing an innovative and competitive French hydrogen mobility industry.

JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF LARGE-CAPACITY SOLUTIONS FOR THE HYDROGEN MOBILITY MARKET

The partners aim to develop a hydrogen refueling station offering tailored to ENGIE Solutions' needs, potentially in the form of a new product range. In the first place, the partners plan to develop a modular architecture that can be adapted to each project, while aiming to standardize their solutions, followed by a swift ramp-up of capacity from several hundred kg/day to 1 tonne/day and 2 tonnes/day in response to the booming demand, and to an important focus of the partners on heavy mobility.

These solutions will be integrated into ecosystems that may include various features, such as production and supply of hydrogen, hydrogen distribution units (fuel stations, multiple uses), modular stations and the creation of fuel cell car and/or truck fleets.

TOWARDS ACCELERATING HYDROGEN ECOSYSTEM VIA A TARGET OF 15 JOINT PROJECTS BY 2026

The partners will also work together to develop hydrogen mobility ecosystem projects mainly geared to heavy goods vehicles, captive fleets and fuel-powered off-road vehicles. In addition, they will pool their resources in order to develop projects more easily while improving the quality of infrastructure use and the service provided to user-customers.

In line with their shared goal of stepping up the rollout of their joint solutions, HRS and ENGIE Solutions aim to develop 15 projects under the partnership, including four projects by 2024.

ORDER FOR ONE HRS 200 STATIONS

As part of these joint projects, ENGIE Solutions has placed an order for a first hydrogen refueling station. This first station, combined with HRS's rapid production capacity, will enable the growing deployment of the first projects identified by the partners.

HRS Chairman & CEO Hassen Rachedi said: “This is a landmark agreement with a major international energy player. We are proud to be working alongside Engie to develop the French hydrogen industry. The rollout of available and reliable large-capacity hydrogen infrastructures is a major challenge for this decade that requires large-scale deployment initiatives as from now. By targeting captive fleets for intensive use or heavy mobility, our joint projects will enable the democratization of hydrogen mobility in a sector that is difficult to "electrify" with electric batteries. Our joint successes over the past few months have paved the way for a collaboration that will step up the development of one of the world's first hydrogen ecosystems.”

François-Xavier de Froment, Director of Sustainable Mobility at ENGIE :

“This partnership is perfectly in line with ENGIE's strategy to industrialise the development of the French hydrogen industry by working upstream of projects with the main players in the industry, in particular suppliers of electrolysers and hydrogen refueling stations, with the aim of making costs and project completion times more reliable in order to offer our customers and partners high-performance and reliable infrastructures. This partnership is built on the basis of projects already carried out together. We are very enthusiastic about the idea of building on our collaboration to develop long-term projects.”





About ENGIE Solutions

ENGIE Solutions is the long-term ally of cities, industries and tertiary companies on the road to decarbonisation. To accelerate their energy transition and better combine economic performance and energy efficiency, our 15,000 employees work every day in the heart of the regions to devise energy mixes and facilities to meet our clients' needs, according to their resources, through a palette of complementary solutions such as local energy networks, on-site production of decarbonised energy, or our energy performance services.

ENGIE Solutions is a brand of ENGIE Group, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, committed to accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral world. ENGIE Solutions recorded turnover of 5 billion euros in 2021.

To find out more, visit www.engie-solutions.com/en



ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €17.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 78 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 94 Financial Press Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne Catherine BONJOUR

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 93 Corporate Press Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah Schwartz

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 35

CONTACT ENGIE Solutions :

ENGIE Solutions : Cécile de BENTZMANN – 00 33 6 03 18 97 73 – cecile.de- bentzmann@external.engie.com