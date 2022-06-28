28/06/2022 - 18:00

HAFFNER ENERGY ORDERS HRS 200 STATION

Grenoble , June 28, 2022 - HRS , a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has received an order from Haffner Energy, a designer and manufacturer of decarbonized hydrogen production technologies and services. The order was placed within the framework of the partnership signed in January 2022 (see press release).

The 200 kg/day station ordered by Haffner Energy will be linked to a new Hynoca® infrastructure, a game-changing technology for producing green hydrogen using biomass thermolysis. The station will be installed as part of a joint testing project, whose location will be revealed at a later date. This first undertaking moves the partnership between Haffner Energy and HRS into its operational phase, thereby launching the commercial deployment of joint infrastructure.

As a reminder, Haffner Energy and HRS signed an agreement on a strategic partnership for an initial three-year period, enabling the companies to offer joint mobility solutions, including Haffner Energy's Hynoca® green hydrogen production technology and HRS hydrogen-powered electric vehicle refueling stations.

The partnership also incorporates a mutual distribution agreement under which Haffner Energy will systematically and exclusively offer its customers an option to integrate HRS stations. In return, HRS will offer Hynoca® Mobility solutions to its customers seeking 100% green alternatives to electrolysis. For these joint projects, the partner's solution will be provided by means of a simple supply agreement or through the creation of a consortium.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. A new 14,300 m2 production unit, planned for the fall of 2022, in the Grenoble metropolitan area in Champagnier (Isère), will increase HRS's production capacity to 180 stations per year.

The Company posted 2020/2021 revenue of €10.5 million. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 79 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS