21/06/2022 - 18:00

NEW ORDER FOR A GREEN HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION

IN THE VENDEE REGION

Champ-sur-Drac, June 21, 2022 – HRS , a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has received a new order from SYDEV, the Vendée regional energy board, to deliver and install a green hydrogen refueling station in Sables-d'Olonne.

This region located in western France is a pioneer in the area of transport decarbonization. The SYDEV is rolling out a bold green mobility program aimed at developing a local ecosystem for the production and distribution of 100% green hydrogen that will ultimately cover the whole region.

The first multi-energies station under this program (green power, green hydrogen and bio-CNG) was successfully commissioned in La Roche-sur-Yon during the second half of 2021. HRS supplied and installed the hydrogen refueling station as part of a project coordinated by ENGIE Solutions.

The SYDEV has renewed its confidence in the ENGIE Solutions and HRS consortium for the development and technical operation of the new multi-energy station that will be commissioned in early 2023 in Sables-d'Olonne. HRS will supply a 200 kg/day dual pressure (350-700 bar) station supplying green hydrogen for all types of vehicles, including trucks, light commercial vehicles and cars. The station will be opened initially for company fleets, then later for the public.

The station's modular design will allow it to meet the growing demand for hydrogen fuel and cover expected future requirements up until 2031.

Other stations as yet unallocated will be installed at a later date under the same regional project coordinated by SYDEV.

HRS Chairman & CEO Hassen Rachedi said: “We would like to thank SYDEV for renewing its faith in us for the rollout of its green hydrogen infrastructure for mobility. We are also delighted to be working with ENGIE Solutions as joint contractors for this project, an arrangement that bodes well for the future. We are really proud to be supporting this bold structuring project in France aimed at stepping up the pace of the hydrogen mobility rollout. The Vendée is a pioneering territory in the development of decarbonized ecosystems that can be replicated in other basins, opening new growth prospects for us."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. A new 14,300m2 production unit, planned for the fall of 2022, in the Grenoble metropolitan area in Champagnier (Isère), will increase HRS's production capacity to 180 stations per year.

The Company posted 2020/2021 revenue of €10.5 million. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 79 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

