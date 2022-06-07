07/06/2022 - 07:30



HRS and Burckhardt Compression

accelerate their partnership

for large-capacity hydrogen stations

Grenoble, June 7, 2022 - HRS, a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations , and Burckhardt Compression, world leader in reciprocating compressor systems, today announce the signing of a supply contract for the delivery of several diaphragm compressors. They will be integrated into HRS hydrogen refueling stations with a capacity of over one ton per day. This follows the recent partnership agreement signed on March 15 (see press release).

As a reminder, the partnership between HRS and Burckhardt Compression is the result of a shared conviction: the development of hydrogen for the mobility market is an essential pillar of the decarbonization of the global energy system.

The aim is to provide refueling solutions for intensive market use, with a capacity of over one ton per day, in order to meet the market demand for heavy transport (bus, trucks, ports) and light commercial vehicles (taxi fleets). The partnership also provides a joint response to new market opportunities, particularly to future demand on the hydrogen mobility market (boats, trains, aircraft, etc.).

Burckhardt Compression and HRS have thus pooled their know-how to develop large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. A design for 1-2 tons per day stations has been drawn up using specific compressors produced by Burckhardt Compression and taking industrialization constraints into account, which should lead to Capex optimization in the long run.

The two-year contract secures a stock of several of these compressors , which can be delivered to HRS within a few weeks. This will be necessary in order to respond swiftly to the expected ramp-up in demand for large-capacity stations, which is already strong. It also activates HRS' order for the first two units, which will enable the first 1 ton per day stations in its order backlog to go into production.

As part of the partnership, Burckhardt Compression will promote HRS solutions on its website, as one of its key customers for hydrogen mobility applications.

Fabrice Billard, CEO of Burckhardt Compression: " We are very pleased that the recent partnership between our two companies has resulted in a first significant order for compressors. We are convinced that this innovative agreement will support the hydrogen mobility in France and the decarbonization of transportation. ".

Hassen Rachedi, Founder and CEO of HRS: "We are following our plan to provide the first large capacity stations in collaboration with our partner Burckhardt Compression. The integration of their unique technologic know-how into our stations will allow us to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen mobility. This partnership, which accentuates our presence in Switzerland and our European footprint, is also a further step towards the structuring of our industry, an ambition that we carry with conviction at HRS! “

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. A new 14,300m2 production unit, planned for the fall of 2022, in the Grenoble metropolitan area in Champagnier (Isère), will increase HRS's production capacity to 180 stations per year.

The Company posted 2020/2021 revenue of €10.5 million. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 79 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS HRS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

[email protected]

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 94 Press Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne Catherine BONJOUR

[email protected]

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 93

ABOUT BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION

Burckhardt Compression is the worldwide market leader for reciprocating compressor systems, and the only manufacturer and service provider that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized compressor systems are used in the gas gathering and processing, gas transport and storage, refinery, chemical, petrochemical as well as in the industrial gas and hydrogen mobility and energy sectors. Burckhardt Compression's leading technology, broad portfolio of compressor components and the full range of services help customers around the world to find the optimized solution for their reciprocating compressor systems. Since 1844, its highly skilled workforce has crafted superior solutions and set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

SIX Swiss Exchange: BCHN Further information at www.burckhardtcompression.com, Twitter, LinkedIn

CONTACT BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION

Saskia Rusch

Head of Corporate Communications and Branding

Tel.: +41 52 261 57 81

[email protected]