Partnership signature with Burckhardt Compression on joint development of compressors for high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations

Grenoble, March 15, 2022 - HRS , leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, announces today the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Burckhardt Compression, the worldwide market leader for reciprocating compressor systems. HRS and Burckhardt Compression intend to enhance their collaboration by joining efforts in developing high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations, to address heavy-duty mobility market (buses, trucks, port), light-utility vehicles (taxi fleets) and future opportunities (boats, trains, planes…).

Founded in 1844, Burckhardt Compression is the worldwide market leader for reciprocating compressor systems, and the only manufacturer that covers a full range of technologies and services for all gas applications. Highly involved in hydrogen transition, their oil-free high-pressure compressor supports the hydrogen economy to scale up the volumes in hydrogen trailer filling and fuel stations, in the most cost-efficient way over the installation's lifetime.

Thus, driven by the shared conviction that the development of hydrogen for the mobility market is a key pilar for decarbonizing the global energy system, HRS and Burckhardt Compression are pooling their know-how in Europe to collaborate by adapting existing compression technologies, to develop high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations.

The target is to deliver safe, reliable, refueling solutions, for intensive market usages, with capacities above 1 ton a day. Within this framework, the partners will focus attention on the industrialization of the production process to achieve expected CAPEX reduction.

This 3-year non-exclusive agreement also paves the way towards a common answer to new market opportunities, especially hydrogen mobility market future requirement for boats, trains, or planes.

Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman & CEO of HRS: “This agreement with a key actor in the compression market is a great news for hydrogen mobility. The pooling of our knowledge and best practices will enable us to propose new solutions to boost the development of heavy-duty mobility and make hydrogen mobility more accessible to the public.”

Fabrice Billard, designated CEO as of April 1st 2022 of Burckhardt Compression: “HRS is a pioneer and leader of the European fuel station market and we are delighted to support them with our compression technology and expertise. With this partnership, we aim to contribute to the energy transition with reliable and economical compression solutions to scale up the hydrogen infrastructure."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. A new 14,300m2 production unit, planned for the fall of 2022, in the Grenoble metropolitan area in Champagnier (Isère), will increase HRS's production capacity to 180 stations per year.

The Company posted 2020/2021 revenue of €10.5 million. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 79 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

