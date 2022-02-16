16/02/2022 - 18:00

HRS chosen by Hopium to install a hydrogen station at its testing facility

Grenoble, February 16, 2022 - HRS, a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has received an order from Hopium, France's leading manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered sedans, to supply and install a transportable dual-pressure hydrogen refueling station at its testing and development facility.

This latest generation station, which can refuel 200 kg of hydrogen per day, is designed to be easily dismantled and transported, and can be installed on different sites according to the manufacturer's needs.

Manufactured at the HRS plant in Grenoble, the station will already be installed and commissioned in the second half of 2022, thanks to our proven production capacity and efficient industrial organization. The station is expected to be used in the development of the Hopium Machina, a hydrogen-powered sedan delivering over 500 horsepower and a range of over 1,000 km with a filling time of only 3 minutes.

This first cooperation with Hopium paves the way for future joint developments.

Olivier Lombard, Founding Chairman & CEO of Hopium: “With HRS, we share the desire to actively contribute to the democratization and development of hydrogen. It's because we have this common ambition that we have sought their expertise, to set up efficient and innovative refueling solutions as part of the development of our prototypes.”

Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman & CEO of HRS: “We are particularly pleased to have been selected by Hopium for its first station order, which will allow us to contribute to the development of the Hopium Machina. This vehicle is set to revolutionize hydrogen mobility with performances superior to combustion engines in many areas. This is further proof of trust in our expertise and ability to develop hydrogen's role in mobility. We are continuing to establish ourselves as the preferred partner for bold projects at the core of the hydrogen revolution.”

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. A new 14,300m2 production unit, planned for the fall of 2022, in the Grenoble metropolitan area in Champagnier (Isère), will increase HRS's production capacity to 180 stations per year.

The Company posted 2020/2021 revenue of €10.5 million. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 79 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

