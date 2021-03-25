25/03/2021 - 18:00

First order from Power Plug for a hydrogen refueling stationat a mass distribution logistics center

Champ-sur-Drac, March 25, 2021 - HRS, European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, today announces that it has received a new order from US-based Plug Power to supply and install a 200 kg/day, 350-bar hydrogen refueling station at a supermarket logistics center in France.

This station will supply hydrogen to a fleet of forklifts equipped with the Plug Power fuel cell solution, a world leader in this field. Thanks to HRS' proven production capacity and efficient industrial organization, the station is expected to be up and running before June 30, 2021.

Hassen Rachedi, Chairman and CEO at HRS, made the following comments: “We are delighted to have been selected by Plug Power for this first major order. This is further recognition of our expertise and ability to develop hydrogen's role in mobility. We have big goals on the buoyant logistics market, aiming to supply hydrogen to captive fleets and eliminate CO2 emissions.”

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refuelling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. The Company posted 2019-2020 revenue of €2.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 34 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS