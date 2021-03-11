11/03/2021 - 19:30

HRS receives an order from TOTAL for a latest generation hydrogen refueling station

Champ-sur-Drac, March 11, 2021 – HRS, European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, today announces that it has received a new order from Total Marketing France, a subsidiary of Total, to supply and install a dual-pressure hydrogen refueling station on the site of one of its customers.

The 200 kg per day station, designed specifically to meet the needs of Total's teams, will be able to refuel all types of vehicles simultaneously thanks to its dual-pressure high-flow system (two distribution pressures: 350 and 700 bars). It will have an extended hydrogen storage capacity of 190 kg and will be designed to be easily dismantled and transported, to be quickly installed again at other sites, a first in Europe.

The station will be delivered and commissioned within a short timeframe, no later than June 2021, thanks to the proven efficiency of HRS's industrial organization, which once again demonstrates its unique ability to respond quickly to market demands.

This first cooperation with Total is a further step in the rollout of hydrogen mobility and an additional contribution to the energy transition.

Hassen Rachedi, Chairman and CEO of HRS, said: “This new order from one of the world's leading energy companies is a great source of satisfaction for HRS . We are proud to have succeeded in just a few months in developing a transportable state-of-the-art station meeting the specific requirements of Total's project. This first collaboration is promising for potential ambitious joint hydrogen projects.”

Philippe Callejon, Mobility and New Energies Director at Total Marketing France, said: “As a multi-energy company and mobility solutions provider, Total is a pioneer in the development of hydrogen as a fuel, particularly in Germany since 2002. To facilitate the development of the hydrogen ecosystem, it is essential to combine captive fleets and adequate infrastructure. With this transportable and high-capacity HRS solution, Total can offer its customers an innovative turnkey temporary rental solution that can be quickly deployed to address their experimental operational needs (for bus, household refuse collection, heavy goods or utility vehicle fleets).”

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refuelling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. The Company posted 2019-2020 revenue of €2.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 34 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

ABOUT TOTAL

Total & Hydrogen

Total is looking into the production of clean hydrogen-blue or green-, produced using carbon neutral processes, on a gas basis with carbon capture and storage or based on intermittent renewable electricity. For several years, the Group has been working on the development of concrete use cases, for the decarbonization of industrial processes as well as in mobility and gas. Total is notably involved as industrial user, within its refineries, and as a player in its development as a fuel especially in Germany with H2 Mobility. Total is also an active member of several Hydrogen-dedicated initiatives and professional associations: the Hydrogen Council, Hydrogen Europe, the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance and France Hydrogène. A Business Unit dedicated to Clean Hydrogen has been created in June 2020, within the Gas, Renewables & Power branch of Total.

About Total Marketing France

Total Marketing France is the Total subsidiary dedicated to the Group's operational activities in mainland France. Its 6,600 employees are in charge of operating the TOTAL, TOTAL Access and ELAN network of 3,500 service stations, developing multi-energy solutions for mobility (recharging stations for electric vehicles, NGVs, etc.), supplying and marketing fuels to professionals and private individuals, selling wood pellets, domestic and industrial fuel oils, marketing automotive lubricants and providing energy services. They do their utmost to be close to their customers, to keep pace with their energy needs, and to offer them the most economical and innovative solutions in order to be a privileged multi-energy player on the mobility and heating markets in France.

