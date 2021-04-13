13/04/2021 - 08:00

Press release

Paris, April 13th

HOPIUM announces the launch of UNA, its California-based subsidiary dedicated to blockchain technology.

Hopium (code Isin : FR0014000U63, Mnemonic : MLHPI), the first manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, announces the launch of UNA, a subsidiary based in California, that will be dedicated to blockchain technology.

The French car manufacturer Hopium continues to imagine the future of mobility by integrating blockchain technology at the source of the development of its hydrogen vehicle, a first in the automotive industry.

Through UNA, its Californian subsidiary based in “Silicon Beach”, Hopium intends to harness emerging technologies to service both mankind and nature. The manufacturer aims to contribute to the decarbonization of the blockchain while serving the automotive sector through an encrypted ultra-secure and decentralized data system.

The philosophy of UNA Blockchain is to improve the balance between people, machines and the environment.

A team of developers and experts is currently working on the first phase of UNAs project. It will integrate integrate access to precise data on the ecological impact of vehicles, the creation of a personalized digital passport, a registration of ownership offering optimal security and traceability of the supply chain.

Although UNA is mainly at the service of Hopium, it aims to strengthen the blockchain ecosystem as a whole, to provide a strong response to the challenges of the sector and to help define the automotive standards of tomorrow.

About UNA

UNA is a blockchain company founded in 2021 by the hydrogen car manufacturer Hopium.

Based in Venice Beach, California, UNA embodies the next era of automotive and is poised to take a leadership position within the industry.

With an emphasis on ethics and transparency, UNA, along with key partners such as IBM Hyperledger, is leveraging next generation technologies to build a blockchain ecosystem capable of exceeding expectations.

www.unablockchain.io

About Hopium

Founded by Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Hopium is a high-end hydrogen car manufacturer, the result of his experience as a professional racing driver.

Olivier Lombard, who carries in his blood an automobile legacy, has been driving hydrogen powered racing cars for 7 years, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field.

The race was like an open-air laboratory which made it possible for Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet contemporary environmental challenges. While the transport sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.

Hopium brings together a team of leading partners and experts at the forefront of innovation in the hydrogen fuel cell, blockchain technology and automotive engineering sectors.

Hopium (FR0014000U63 – MLHPI) is listed on Euronext Access+ and is eligble et est éligible for PEA-PME.

www.hopium.com

