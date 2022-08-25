25/08/2022 - 18:05

ORDER INTAKE ON TARGET TO MEET THE GROUP'S ANNUAL OBJECTIVES

Consolidated (€M)

unaudited 2nd quarter 1st half of the year 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Revenue 289.3 269.0 +7.5% 549.8 499.6 +10.0% Home Building 221.6 206.8 +7.2% 425.5 386.0 +10.2% Renovation 39.6 44.9 -11.8% 77.0 81.1 -5.1% Land Development 9.6 3.2 +200.0% 16.0 5.9 +171.2% Real Estate Development 18.5 14.1 +31.2% 31.2 26.7 +16.9%



Production: 10% organic growth in the first six months of 2022

For the first half of the year, the group posted revenue of €549.8 million. This +10.0% growth in production on a like-for-like basis stands in comparison to an already historic level of growth in the first half of 2021. It demonstrates HEXAOM's capacity to deal with the growing supply times affecting all the construction industry.

For the second quarter of 2022, Hexaom posted revenue of €289.3 million, up +7.5% compared to the same period last year.

The breakdown of half-year revenue by business is as follows:

Home Building has maintained a steady level of production, posting revenue of €425.5 million, up 10.2% compared to the first half of last year.

has maintained a steady level of production, posting revenue of €425.5 million, up 10.2% compared to the first half of last year. Renovation contributed €77.0 million to group revenue, down 5.1% compared to the previous year. Renovations for the B2B market generated revenue of €50.6 million, compared with €56.9 million for the same period in 2021, due to the group's decision last year to limit the growth of this segment in order to focus on its B2C market.Momentum in the B2C renovations market continued, growing 9.5% and resulting in revenue of €26.4 million.

contributed €77.0 million to group revenue, down 5.1% compared to the previous year. Renovations for the B2B market generated revenue of €50.6 million, compared with €56.9 million for the same period in 2021, due to the group's decision last year to limit the growth of this segment in order to focus on its B2C market.Momentum in the B2C renovations market continued, growing 9.5% and resulting in revenue of €26.4 million. Land Development posted a +171.2% increase in revenue to €16.0 million. Real Estate Developmentcontributed €31.2 million to the group's half-year revenue, up 16.9%.

Order intake in line with group forecasts

Home Building Business

After record orders in 2021, the Home Building business is returning to more normal levels of activity, in line with the group's annual objectives.

At June 30th, 2022, the Home Building order book represented revenue of €514.0 million, down 23.1% in number and 10.8% in value. With higher revenue customers, and to preserve its margins, the group has been able to adjust its pricing policy over the last months to face both the increase in construction costs (materials and subcontracting) and the changes in regulatory standards (RE 2020).

The average selling price for the first half of the year rose again to €151,600 excluding VAT, compared with €130,600 excluding VAT for the same period in 2021.

Renovation Business

For the B2C renovation business, Renovert and Camif Habitat's order intake remained stable during the first half of the year at €26.5 million. In the coming months, all these brands should benefit from the rollout of an “energy renovation” offer. Illico Travaux performed very well, given the development of the franchise network in recent years. Intermediated order intake was up 30.9% to €40.9 million.

The group is pursuing its efforts to structure the B2B renovation business by using selective criteria for new orders. Sales from B2B renovations amounted to €24.4 million, compared with €50.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Real Estate and Land Development Businesses

At the end of June 2022, the order book (unreserved inventory) for the Land Development business stood at €30.0 million, representing 425 lots.

For the Real Estate business, despite the longer lead times for obtaining building permits across the industry, the backlog at June 30th, 2022 amounted to €84.3 million and the potential inventory at the same date represented revenue to be delivered of €304.4 million, i.e. 1,481 housing units.

2022 outlook consolidated by 2021 record sales for over €1 billion

For 2022, due to the excellent sales performance in 2021 and with 2022 sales so far meeting forecasts, the group's production should once again grow in spite of the increasing construction times.

Although the group has proven its resilience, Hexaom remains cautious about:

Preserving its margins as the economy continues to suffer from high inflation with, amongst other things, the increasing cost of materials and subcontracting.

The profitability of its B2B renovation business. The measures set in place to improve this subsidiary's margins have not yet reached their objectives. The business will post a significant loss for the first half-year.

With its proven diversification strategy, recognized leadership in the home building and renovation industry, and its strong financial structure, Hexaom will continue to gain market shares in 2022 and strengthen its position as a major player in the French housing market.

Furthermore, to match its listing compartment with the size of its market capitalization, Hexaom is currently evaluating the possibility of transferring its shares to Euronext Growth Paris.

Next press release: 2022 Half-Year Earnings Report, published September 21st, 2022, after market close

Next meeting: Presentation of Half-Year Earnings, via webcast on September 22nd, 2022



ABOUT THE GROUP



Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 46 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector.

The group, leader in the home building, renovation, and first-time owners' markets in France currently serves more than 13,000 customers a year, has built more than 105,000 houses, has carried out over 85,000 renovations, employs more than 2,250 people, and recorded revenue of €997 million in 2021.

HEXAOM is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

ISIN code: FR 0004159473

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in the gross order intake as soon as it is signed by the customer and accepted by our sales administration department (administrative control of the documents and validity of the financing plan, site inspection, verification, and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the revenue excluding taxes to be generated by the contract.

Backlog (real estate development): represents the group's already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development business. The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Order book (land development): represents recorded land orders that have not been canceled and for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed.

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered)

Change in like-for-like revenue: changes in revenue for the periods under comparison, recalculated as follows:

- in the event of an acquisition, revenue from the acquired company is deducted from the current period if it was not part of the group during the previous period,

- in the event of a sale, the revenue of the divested company that is no longer part of the group during the current period is deducted from the comparison period.

B2B (business to business): refers to transactions conducted between two companies.

B2C (business to consumer): refers to transactions conducted between the company and consumers.

Net contribution margin corresponds to the difference between the revenue generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Current operating income: intended to present the group's operating performance excluding the impact of non-recurring operations and events during the period.

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial liabilities except leases according to the restatement of IFRS 16.

Net cash: cash position less debt.