French GAAP – € million

Turnover – non audited data 2024[1] 2023[2] Change 1st quarter 107.5 124.2 -13.4% 2nd quarter 108.1 125.2 -13.6% TOTAL 215.6 249.3 -13.5% Industrial Joinery 127.7 148.4 -14.0% Concrete Industry 70.8 79.2 -10.6% Other 22.2 26.3 -15.8% Inter-segment eliminations (5.0) (4.6) -



First-half 2024 under pressure, as expected

In line with expectations, HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €108.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, down 13.6% on the same period in 2023. This downward trend reflects both a persistently weak new construction market (31% drop in individual single?family housing starts over the last 12 months[3]) and the current political crisis in France, which has created a climate of uncertainty.

The Industrial Joinery business was down 15.8% in second-quarter 2024, hampered in part by the wait-and-see attitude caused by ongoing changes to the MaPrimeRenov' renovation program, and in part by a negative calendar impact of one day.

The Concrete Industry showed some resilience, recording a limited 7.5% decline in turnover, reflecting a decline in volumes attributable to a sharp drop in housing starts.

Over the first half of 2024 as a whole, HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €215.6 million, down 13.5% on the same period in 2023.

Outlook and developments

With the sector in crisis, HERIGE Industries is striving to preserve its economic fundamentals by taking concrete steps to improve its structural and cyclical performance. However, the sharp downturn in business and the sector's bleak outlook will hamper the Group's profitability throughout 2024.

At the same time, HERIGE Industries is continuing its transformation aimed at bringing a fresh impetus focused on innovation, profitability and sustainability.



About HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of almost 2,000 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

[1] For information, sales of businesses (deconsolidated on May 1, 2024) generated turnover of €126.0 million in 2024 (contribution to Group consolidated turnover of €119.7 million, restated for inter-company accounts from January 1, 2024 to April 30, 2024)

[2] 2023 figures have been restated for the divested businesses

[3] Source: SDES, Sit@del2, estimations as of May 31, 2024