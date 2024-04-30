30/04/2024 - 18:00

Following the announcements made on December 4, 2023 and February 7, 2024, HERIGE Group today announces that it has signed an agreement with the SAMSE Group for the definitive sale of its Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex).

This transaction follows the agreement reached with the relevant competition authorities and the completion of the usual information and consultation procedures with the Group's employee representative bodies.

This transaction marks the final stage in the HERIGE Group's withdrawal from Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses on the metropolitan territory (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex), in line with its strategy of consolidating its positions in joinery and industrial concrete. As a result, these businesses will be deconsolidated in the Group's financial statements with effect from 1er May 2024.

The estimated financial impact of the transaction, as communicated on December, 4 2023, will be clarified in the coming weeks.



ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA



