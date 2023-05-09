09/05/2023 - 18:00

First-quarter turnover up 17.2%

French GAAP – € million 2023(1) 2022 Change % Turnover Current Like-for-like(2) 1st quarter 227.1 193.8 +17.2% +6.2% TOTAL 227.1 193.8 17.2% 6.2% Industrial Joinery 75.5 50.0 +51.0% +14.3% Concrete Industry 39.1 34.1 +14.6% +5.6% Building Materials Trading 106.8 106.0 +0.8% +0.8% Other 14.7 12.1 +21.9% +21.9% Inter-segment eliminations (9.0) (8.4) - -

(1) Unaudited figures.

(2) Restated for the MGT and Poralu in Industrial Joinery and for Audoin et Fils in Concrete Industry.

Resilience in a particularly difficult market

HERIGE Group recorded turnover of €227.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, up 17.2% (or 6.2% like for like) on the same period in 2022. This growth at the beginning of the year reflects a mixed environment between a marked drop in new constructions and stable renovation.

Industrial Joinery expanded by 51.0%, up 14.3% like-for-like, integrating the three latest acquisitions. This activity reflects the demand of renovation-oriented channels.

The Concrete Industry posted growth of 14.6% (up 5.6% like for like), benefiting from the integration of ready-mix concrete plants in the Aquitaine region (Audoin & Fils) and from good precast concrete activity in terms of volume/product mix.

The Building Materials Trading activity posted a slight growth of 0.8%, mainly underpinned by a good price effect and the robust performance of Public Works.

Outlook and developments

Despite an increasingly complex environment, HERIGE is relying on its expertise, its optimized organization and operating performance model to support profitable and sustainable growth based on an offer in line with energy and decarbonization challenges.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q2 2023 turnover on July 25, 2023 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA