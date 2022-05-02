02/05/2022 - 18:00

With the framework of its growth strategy, EDYCEM, HERIGE Group's concrete subsidiary, today announced the acquisition of Audoin & Fils Béton, a family-owned concrete company based in France's Aquitaine region.

Audoin & Fils Béton comprises three concrete plants and a complex hosting aggregate trading, inert material processing and an aggregate washing facility. It employs 31 people and generates an annual turnover of approximately €12 million.

With this acquisition, HERIGE Group is rounding out its network with a hub in the Aquitaine area and furthering its innovation drive with initiatives to promote the circular economy, in particular through recycled aggregate production.

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE, said: “This acquisition is fully in line with our goal of strengthening our foothold in the concrete industry and meets the new RE 2020 and EPR requirements in the building sector. It thus reflects our environmental ambition and the measures we are taking to protect natural resources.”

Olivier Collin, Chief Executive Officer of EDYCEM, said: “With this acquisition, Edycem is integrating three new plants that will drive further growth. In keeping with our strong commitment to decarbonizing the construction industry and advancing the circular economy, we are strengthening our skills and expanding our customer offering.”

The new plants will contribute to the full-year performance of the Concrete business. They will be included in the Group's consolidated financial statements as of May 1, 2022.

