28/02/2022 - 18:00

Within the framework of its development strategy, HERIGE Group announces the takeover of Activence[1] assets, consolidating its joinery business, ATLANTEM, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.

Founded in 1997 and present in Vitrolles for ten years, Activence has evolved into a major regional player in the joinery sector thanks to the quality of its innovations, the strength of its investments and the expertise of its teams. Specialized in the production of roller blinds and folding shutters, the company has a production site of approximately 3,500 square meters, with 53 employees, who will be retained. It posted turnover of €9.4 million.

The manufacturing synergies within the ATLANTEM factory – based in Marseille since 2009 – will lead to new production techniques, a wider range of products to include, in particular, folding shutters, and a larger customer portfolio.

“ The acquisition of Activence's assets is fully in line with our development plan. This is a new powerful marker of our expansion in the construction markets, particularly in industrial joinery, in line with our sustainable and profitable performance ambitions. We are proud to welcome the teams of Activence, a company recognized for its know-how in the joinery business. Our synergy will allow us to increase our local presence in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region and our service offerings, while providing quality products to our customers.”

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Group

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,400 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

[1] Decision by delivery to the registry on February 28, 2022, of the Salon de Provence Commercial Court