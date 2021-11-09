09/11/2021 - 18:00

Turnover up 23.6% for the first nine months of 2021

French GAAP – € million

Turnover 2021(1) 2020 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change Current Like-for-like(2) Current Like-for-like(3) 1st quarter 175.6 132.8 +32.3% +31.4% +14.1% +12.3% 2nd quarter 199.2 139.1 +43.2% +43.9% +16.0% +15.4% 3rd quarter 158.7 160.0 -0.8% -0.4% +10.4% +9.1% TOTAL 533.6 431.9 +23.6% +23.7% +13.6% +12.4% Building Materials Trading 293.8 244.4 +20.2% +20.7% +11.4% +13.1% Concrete Industry 97.3 82.5 +18.0% +16.8% +23.6% +10.0% Industrial Joinery 123.2 92.4 +33.3% +33.3% +17.4% +18.8% Other 40.1 32.0 +25.3% +25.3% -14.7% -9.7% Inter-segment eliminations -20.9 -19.5 - - - -

(1) Unaudited figures.

(2) Restated for the closures of Brem, Brico St Aignan, La Rochelle, Brico Le Blanc, Brico Mirebeau for Building Materials Trading and restated for the sites in the Sarthe-Mayenne sector for the Concrete Industry business.

(3) Restated for the closures of Brem, Brico St Aignan, La Rochelle, Brico Le Blanc and Brico Mirebeau for Building Materials Trading, sites in the Sarthe?Mayenne and Béton du Poher sectors for the Concrete Industry business, TBM Menuiserie for Industrial Joinery and SACI for Other and Building Materials Trading.



Continued dynamic business levels excluding the base effect

HERIGE Group posted a good level of activity in Q3 2021, dampened by a challenging basis for comparison versus third-quarter 2020, when turnover rose sharply thanks to a catch-up effect following the lockdown period during the Covid-19 health crisis. Compared with the same period in 2019 (pre-crisis), the Group's turnover was up 10.4% (9.1% like-for-like).

The momentum of first-half 2021 was confirmed in the third quarter for the Group's three businesses compared to 2019, albeit hampered by tension in the supply market in the Building Materials Trading and Joinery businesses.

Turnover for Building Materials Trading was up 10.2% (11.2% like-for-like) on the same period in 2019, once again boosted by a strong rebound in the public works sector. Compared to third-quarter 2020, turnover was almost stable at -0.9% (down 0.6% like-for-like).

Concrete Industry reported growth of 18.7% (7.2% like-for-like) versus 2019, once again benefiting from a sustained increase in volumes of ready-mix concrete and pre-fabricated concrete products, despite a slight slowdown during the summer. Compared to 2020, Concrete Industry turnover was down 8.0% like?for-like.

Industrial Joinery, up 11.5% compared to 2019, continued to benefit from strong demand across all of its distribution channels and its AM-X product. On a like-for-like basis, turnover was up 2.0% on the same period in 2020.

For the first nine months of 2021, HERIGE Group's consolidated turnover amounted to €533.6 million, up 23.7% like-for-like compared to the same period one year earlier and up 12.4% compared to the same period in 2019.



Outlook and developments

Thanks to a good business volume in third-quarter 2021, HERIGE remains confident in its ability to enjoy strong momentum across all its markets, especially in renovation, coupled with a solid operating performance. Nevertheless, the Group remains cautious in view of the unprecedented and persistent global supply crisis. HERIGE is still on the lookout for opportunities that could serve its profitable growth strategy.



Next publication: 2021 Q4 turnover on February 8, 2022 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA