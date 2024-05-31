31/05/2024 - 08:00

Bordeaux, May 31th, 2024 – HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France) is proud to announce the inauguration of the world's first plant to manufacture 1MW+ fuel cells. This industrial site is dedicated to the decarbonization of heavy maritime and rail mobility, as well as the production of electricity for public power grids. With 80% of its production destined for export, the factory is also stimulating the local economy by creating jobs, thereby contributing to the reindustrialization and industrial sovereignty of Europe.

The plant was inaugurated on Thursday 30th May 2024 in Blanquefort (near Bordeaux, France) by Damien Havard, CEO and founder of HDF Energy, and Hanane El Hamraoui, Deputy CEO and VP Industry, in the presence of local public authorities.

International deployment of new uses for hydrogen

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructures and manufacturing high-power fuel cells.

Following its IPO in 2021, the company has expanded internationally to some thirty countries.

With the strength of its 150 experts and its industrial site, HDF Energy is now able to deploy the new uses of hydrogen throughout the world: heavy maritime mobility, heavy rail mobility and the production of electricity for public electricity grids. 80% of the fuel cells manufactured at the plant will be exported.

Technology that meets the needs of global markets

HDF Energy's industrial site will produce fuel cells using PEM (proton exchange membrane) technology, which is already used in light mobility (cars and buses) worldwide: this technology is recognized for its efficiency, durability and technological maturity.

PEM fuel cells are powerful, compact and emission-free, making them ideally suited to heavy mobility and electricity generation.

Towards zero-emission heavy mobility and the production of non-intermittent renewable electricity

HDF Energy's fuel cells are paving the way for a new era of environmentally friendly transport by replacing diesel engines in freight and shunting locomotives with a hydrogen propulsion system. They also offer an innovative solution for auxiliary power and ship propulsion, as well as supplying clean electricity to ships at berth.

What's more, the fuel cell is the most strategic component of the Renewstable® hydrogen power plants developed worldwide by HDF Energy. The fuel cells in these plants produce non-intermittent renewable electricity, day and night, thanks to massive storage of photovoltaic or wind energy in the form of hydrogen.

An ambitious industrial project, driving reindustrialization



HDF Energy has set up its 7,000 m² plant on the site of Ford's former gearbox manufacturing plant in Blanquefort, near Bordeaux (France).

HDF Energy's factory is part of the ‘HDF Industry' project, a wide-ranging investment plan over several years aimed at developing and industrializing multi-megawatt fuel cells. To meet efficiency, durability and cost requirements, HDF Energy plans to launch successive R&D and industrialization programs for several product ranges from 1 to 10 MW.

From this summer, the plant will finalize its industrial process. In 2025, it will start the pre-production phase and the fuel cell test platform. Industrialization will begin in 2026, with the aim of producing 1 GW per year by 2030.

HDF Energy benefits from major public support. As early as 2018, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region provided financial support for the start-up of the company's fuel cell business. And, on 28 May 2024, the European Commission approved the financing of HDF Energy's industrial project by the French government as part of the Hy2Move wave of IPCEI hydrogen financing (Important Project of Common European Interest), dedicated to the reindustrialization of Europe.



An environmentally friendly factory

For its construction, the plant was awarded BREEAM ‘very good' certification, an international standard for assessing the environmental impact of a building to promote greener architecture. This certification will be extended to the operation of the building. The criteria that will be monitored during operation of the plant are energy management, water management, waste recovery, access to sustainable transport and the health and well-being of occupants.

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence mass production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux, these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 150 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of projects valued at over €5 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Oceania with 35+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market, member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com

Contact