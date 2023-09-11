11/09/2023 - 18:00

Bordeaux (France), September 11, 2023 – Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy), leading developer of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure and high-power fuel cell manufacturer , is taking a significant stake alongside CLYD, a naval architect, in the new company HYNAVAL. The two companies are combining their expertise to design hydrogen-powered boats and retrofit existing boats to hydrogen propulsion.

HYNAVAL, located within the Bordeaux port area, will have a dedicated facility for its activities. On this site, HYNAVAL will operate a shipyard specializing in the design, manufacture, and retrofit of hydrogen-powered boats, providing an emissions-free alternative. This collaboration will merge CLYD's naval architecture expertise with HDF Energy's mastery in the hydrogen domain.

With ten years of experience across the hydrogen value chain, HDF Energy will leverage its know-how in hydrogen infrastructure development. This strategic alliance solidifies the company's position as a designer and producer of high-power fuel cells for maritime mobility, in addition to its applications in the railway sector and hydrogen power plants.

Established in Bordeaux since 2010, the CLYD group is a pioneer and expert in naval architecture, engineering and yacht retrofitting.

CLYD and OCEA Construction Navale have won Bordeaux Métropole's tender to build the city's future public river shuttles, the Batcub. HYNAVAL will technically be able to equip these boats with a hydrogen propulsion system developed by HDF Energy.

By combining their strengths, HDF Energy and CLYD are contributing to the ecological transition of the maritime and river sectors.

Damien Harvard, Founder and President of HDF Energy, stated: "By combining CLYD's expertise in the manufacturing, modernization, and maintenance of pleasure boats with HDF Energy's high-power hydrogen fuel cell expertise, we are committed to offering competitive propulsion solutions to the maritime and river markets, providing environmentally friendly hydrogen-powered boats."

Exequiel Cano Lanza, Founder and President of the CLYD group, emphasized: "The potential of hydrogen in the maritime market is simply immense. We are delighted to partner with HDF Energy, a renowned expert in the hydrogen field, with the aim of designing hydrogen propulsion solutions tailored to the requirements of tomorrow's international maritime market."

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a global pioneer in high-power hydrogen power plants. The Company designs and develops power plants that generate non-intermittent, non-polluting renewable energy, day and night. In addition, HDF Energy organises the financing, construction and operation of these power plants through SPVs.

HDF is the designer of Renewstable®, its flagship model of multi-megawatt power plants producing firm power from an intermittent renewable energy source (wind or solar) and massive energy storage in the form of green hydrogen generated on site.

HDF Energy is also an industrial company which will mass produce, from 2024, the most strategic component of its power plants - high-power fuel cells - in its plant near Bordeaux. Already a major supplier of electricity for energy grids, this industrial activity will also allow HDF Energy to serve the heavy marine and rail mobility markets. Alongside its strategic partners, the Company develops projects involving hydrogen-powered freight locomotives, vessel propulsion and auxiliary power systems.

The Company operates on five continents and is developing a business portfolio currently worth over €5 billion.

HDF Energy is listed in Euronext Compartment B.

For more information: www.hdf-energy.com

ABOUT CLYD

Established in Bordeaux in 2010, the CLYD Group brings together a wide range of activities, from naval architecture and engineering to repowering and yacht refit … a complete and expert range of services for the naval sector.

Like all players in the mobility sector, its founder Exequiel CANO LANZA, a renowned naval architect, was quick to recognize the major importance of energy transition solutions aimed at reducing the CO² footprint of the marine industry, by using cleaner energy sources.

With HYNAVAL, a shipyard specializing in the design, manufacture and retrofit of hydrogen-powered boats, the sustainable and responsible green shift in the marine industry is now a reality.

For more information: www.hynaval.com / www.clyd.fr

