18/04/2023 - 18:45

Paris, 18 April 2023 – PT PLN (Persero) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hydrogen de France SA (HDF Energy) to develop hydrogen technology in Indonesia. This international collaboration is aimed at reducing carbon emissions of electricity sector to contribute towards the 2060 Net Zero Emission Target.

The MOU between PLN and HDF aims at building mutual cooperation in developing hydrogen business, particularly on the use of hydrogen in power sector. During his speech, Indonesian Ambassador highlighted this cooperation between PLN and HDF as a way of addressing future increasing energy demand with renewable energy and innovative investment. French Minister of Foreign Trade Olivier Becht asserted France's commitment to support Indonesia's energy transition and expressed his strong support for HDF and PLN's collaboration.

PLN's President Director, Mr Darmawan Prasodjo, stated that both parties have mutual commitments in ensuring clean, reliable and affordable energy. Through this collaboration, PLN intends to accelerate hydrogen technology development, while reduces dependency on fossil energy.

Darmawan added that PLN acknowledges the importance of reducing carbon emissions in power sector. Therefore, PLN is proud to be part of global community to find ways in providing greener energy solutions for future generations.

“This cooperation marks new era to materialize the development renewable energy baseload 24 hours, coming from multiple resources including hydrogen. We also expect that PLN and HDF collaboration could elevate billateral cooperation between Indonesia and France”, said Darmawan.

HDF is a France-based company who is a pioneer in hydrogen to power solution. HDF develops and operates high capacity infrastructures to supply energy demand by utilizing renewable energy.

This cooperation will allow to accelerate the development of multi-megawatt power plants producing stable, continuous and green power to the grids, 24/7, called Renewstable®. It combines an intermittent renewable source (solar or wind) and mass and long-term storage of energy through a hydrogen chain. Renewstable® is the green alternative to a classic diesel fuel power plant as it only use solar or wind energy and water to produce stable electricity thus avoiding greenhouse emissions and noise. Renewstable®'s unique feature is its ability to serve baseload power which is powered thoroughly by renewable energy. In addition, HDF's team is composed of experts in hydrogen infrastructures with 10 years of hands-on technical experience throughout the complete hydrogen value chain. They will be able to support PLN to improve its capacity and skills in the hydrogen field.

Mathieu Geze, HDF's Director for Asia and President Director of PT HDF Energy Indonesia, declared: “We are proud to partner and join forces with PT PLN (Persero) to accelerate the development of our hydrogen power plant projects in Indonesia. Indonesia is facing unique constraints due to its archipelago context. Our Renewstable® plants could assist Indonesia to decarbonize its grids while accompanying the Government's agenda to support Eastern Indonesia's development. Our projects pipeline will put Indonesia at the forefront of green hydrogen projects in Asia.”

Darmawan Prasodjo, President Director of PLN (Persero) stated: “This is not only a signing of agreement, not only collaboration in strategy, innovation and technology. This is a collaboration that is going to be translated into effective operational outcomes. This is the cooperation that PLN needs to contribute in addressing global challenges.”

The MOU was signed by PLN's Director of Corporate Planning, Hartanto Wibowo, and the CEO of HDF Energy, Damien Havard. The MOU signing was witnessed by the Indonesian Ambassador to France, Monaco, Andorra and UNESCO, Muhammad Oemar; France's Minister of Foreign Trade, Olivier Becht; and the President Director of PT PLN (Persero), Darmawan Prasodjo. Several members of PT PLN board were present Evy Haryadi, Director of Transmition and System Planning, Sinthya Roesly, Director of Finance, Alois Wisnuhardana Corporate Secretary, Charles Sitorus, board of commissioner.

In addition to his President, HDF Energy was represented by Jean-Noël de Charentenay, Deputy CEO, Mathieu GEZE, Director of Asia.

ABOUT PT PLN (Persero)

PT PLN Persero is Indonesia's electricity state-owned enterprise who continues in committing and innovating to carry out the important missions in electricfying and supporting the country's development. With the vision to be a leading power company in Southeast Asia, PLN becomes customers' number one option for delivering energy solution. PLN has an agenda of transforming towards Green, Lean, Innovative and Customer Focused to deliver electricity for a better life. PLN can be reached out through PLN Mobile that is available in PlayStore or AppStore

ABOUT HDF ENERGY

HDF Energy is a global pioneer in high-power hydrogen power plants. The Company designs and develops power plants that generate non-intermittent, non-polluting renewable energy, day and night. In addition, HDF Energy organises the financing, construction and operation of these power plants through SPVs.

HDF is the designer of Renewstable®, its flagship model of multi-megawatt power plants producing firm power from an intermittent renewable energy source (wind or solar) and massive energy storage in the form of green hydrogen generated on site.

HDF Energy is also an industrial company which will mass produce, from 2024, the most strategic component of its power plants - high-power fuel cells - in its plant near Bordeaux. Already a major supplier of electricity for energy grids, this industrial activity will also allow HDF Energy to serve the heavy marine and rail mobility markets. Alongside its strategic partners, the Company develops projects involving hydrogen-powered freight locomotives and large vessel propulsion and auxiliary power systems.

The Company operates on five continents and is developing a business portfolio currently worth over €5 billion.

HDF Energy is listed in Euronext Compartment B.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com

HDF Energy