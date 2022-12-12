12/12/2022 - 18:00

Bordeaux, December 12, 2022 – HDF Energy proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the course of a decade, the company has become an expert in high-power hydrogen power plants.

A major accomplishment of the company's industrial development will be the opening of its "gigafactory". This manufacturing plant will mass-produce high-powered fuel cells serving not only the power industry, but also the heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors.

HDF Energy was founded in December 2012 by Damien Havard with the vision that hydrogen could be a perfect means to massively store clean power whilst offsetting the intermittency of renewable energy. Today, HDF Energy provides a competitive solution to produce decarbonized electricity through its power plants, and its fuel cell factory which will be operational at the end of 2023.

Below are the milestones of the last 10 years:

: Creation of the company. 2013/2014 : Development of a hydrogen ecosystem for mobility purposes, natural gas networks and power production from fuel cells.

Creation of the “H2Bus France” cluster to promote hydrogen buses and initiate the deployment of 300 buses on the continent, in coordination with other European clusters.

2015/2016 : Launch of the Cleargen project in Martinique: first installation of a high-powered fuel cell producing electricity from excess hydrogen from the SARA refinery.

2017/2018 : Launch of the CEOG project in French Guiana: this is the world's first high-power hydrogen power plant, which is now being replicated in more than 20 countries. Meridiam joined the project as the main investor.

2020 : Opening of HDF's offices in Indonesia and in Australia. The partnership with Ballard to develop and manufacture high-power fuel cells was formed in the same year.

2021: Initial public offering. Financial closing and start of construction of the CEOG project. In this same year, HDF opens offices in South Africa, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Today , HDF Energy is the leading developer of hydrogen power plants with a presence in 25 countries spanning five continents and 26 nationalities among its employees. The company is developing a business portfolio of more than 5 billion euros. This is notably in Australia, Barbados, Ecuador, French Guiana, Indonesia, Mexico, Namibia, New Caledonia, the Philippines, South Africa, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The year 2023 will be marked by the construction of the company's "gigafactory" near Bordeaux in France where HDF Energy will mass-produce the most strategic component of its power plants: high-power fuel cells. By taking part in this industrial activity, HDF Energy, which is already a worldwide major player in the power sector, will also become a major player in the heavy marine and rail mobility. Together with strategic partners, the company is developing hydrogen freight locomotives and projects for the propulsion of large ships and the generation of their auxiliary power.

Damien Havard, CEO of HDF Energy, declared : "Over the past decade, HDF has positioned itself as the leading pioneer in hydrogen power. Our development – especially since our IPO – has been fast and we now have projects all over the world. And there is much more to come! In 2023, we will continue to grow through the construction of our gigafactory and the development of new large-scale products. What great opportunities! We can be very proud of our concrete everyday action in the global energy transition process."

ABOUT HDF ENERGY

HDF Energy is the global pioneer of high-power hydrogen power plants. The company develops, finances, builds, and operates two power plant models that produce non-intermittent, non-polluting renewable energy, 24/7:

Renewstable® (POWER TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing firm power from an intermittent renewable energy source (wind or solar) and massive energy storage in the form of green hydrogen generated on site;

HyPower® (GAS TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing electricity on demand from decarbonized hydrogen coming from gas transport networks or from industries wasting unvalued hydrogen.



HDF Energy is also an industrial company that will mass produce from 2023 in its French factory the most strategic component of its power plants: high-power fuel cells. By taking part in this industrial activity, HDF Energy, which is already a worldwide major player in the power sector, will also become a player in the heavy marine and rail mobility. Together with strategic partners, the company is developing hydrogen freight locomotives and projects for the propulsion of large ships and the generation of their auxiliary power.

Present on five continents, HDF Energy has a business portfolio of more than 5 billion euros to date.

HDF Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.

More information about HDF Energy here:

www.hdf-energy.com

