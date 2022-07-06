06/07/2022 - 18:00

Bordeaux, July 6, 2022 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between Hydrogène de France (« HDF Energy ») and ODDO BHF SCA, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:

5,145 shares

€ 136,226.78

Over the period from 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2022 the following were executed:

Buy side 706 Transactions 30,256 Shares € 878,891.95 Sell side 874 Transactions 30,853 Shares € 898,787.05

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 300,000

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF ENERGY)

HDF Energy is a global pioneer in hydrogen energy. HDF Energy develops high-capacity Hydrogen-Power plants and is active, through dedicated project companies, in their operation. These plants will provide continuous or on-demand electricity from renewable energy sources (wind or solar), combined with high power fuel cells supplied by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy develops two types of Hydrogen-Power plants:

Renewstable ® (POWER TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants, producing stable electricity 24h/day, composed of an intermittent renewable source and on-site hydrogen energy storage.

Multi-megawatt power plants, producing stable electricity 24h/day, composed of an intermittent renewable source and on-site hydrogen energy storage. HyPower® (GAS TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing electricity on demand from green hydrogen from gas transportation networks.

HDF Energy has integrated key fuel-cell know-how under a memorandum of understanding with Ballard (seven-year exclusive licence agreement) and has developed the world's first mass production plant for high-power fuel cells for energy, which will be commissioned in France (Bordeaux Metropole) in 2023. Through this activity, HDF Energy will also serve the maritime and data centre markets.

HDF Energy has positioned itself as a powerful accelerator of the energy transition by offering non-intermittent, grid-friendly and on-demand renewable power.

HDF shares have been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris compartment B since 24 June 2021.

