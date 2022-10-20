20/10/2022 - 19:30



Groupe Gorgé, through its subsidiary Baumert, announces the signing of a significant order, representing a total of more than €40 million, for the supply of safety doors for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom. This contract concerns more than 3,000 doors to be delivered over the next five years, and is based mainly on the new AGIL range. It follows an already significant first order won in May 2017 on the same plant.

This order, generating revenues that will be spread out until 2027, ensures Baumert's continuity and aims at a return to profitability.

As a reminder, the nuclear doors activity is classified as discontinued operations (IFRS 5) in Groupe Gorgé's accounts and therefore does not contribute to the published revenues. Groupe Gorgé had announced at the time of the publication of the 2021 annual results the plan to divest this activity, which is a further step in the group's simplification strategy.





