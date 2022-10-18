18/10/2022 - 17:30





Following the acquisition of iXblue by Groupe Gorgé end of September, ECA Group, subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, and iXblue announce today that both companies will be operating under a new common brand:

With this alliance, Exail becomes a global high-tech industrial champion specializing in robotics, maritime navigation, aerospace and photonics technologies. Combining complementary technological expertise and geographical footprint with a strong legacy of innovation, Exail provides its global base of customers with cutting-edge in-house manufactured technologies ranging from components and sensors to complete drone systems.

Joining forces under a common brand allows Exail to become a major global player capable of addressing new and larger markets, but also to federate the 1,500 employees of the group around the same banner. The new synergies created with Exail open up prospects for the development of new products and systems that will continue to push back technological limits and will contribute to France's technological stature and influence on the international scene.

Exail's ambition is to respond to numerous challenges in today's world, whether they are security, environmental or societal. The group is convinced that the development of disruptive technologies will enable to rise to these new challenges. Together, the teams of Exail will continue to create innovative solutions that help explore new territories, from the deep sea to outer space. By mastering cutting-edge technologies, the group will be at the heart of its clients' most complex missions.





About Exail

Exail is a leading high-tech industrial company specializing in cutting-edge robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace and photonics technologies. With a strong entrepreneurial culture, Exail delivers unrivaled performance, reliability and safety to its civil and defense clients operating in severe environments. From the deep sea to outer space, Exail expands their capabilities with a full range of robust in-house manufactured components, products and systems. Employing a workforce of 1500 people worldwide, the company benefits from a global footprint and conducts its business in over 80 countries. Exail was formed by ECA Group and iXblue joining forces in 2022. It is a subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, a family-owned company specialized in high-technology.

More information on www.exail.com





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021. It is present in drones, engineering and protection systems and now employs around 2,000 people.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).







Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com





Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr





Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr