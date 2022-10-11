11/10/2022 - 18:30





The newly formed group ECA-iXblue, international leader in defense robotics and underwater mine countermeasures, has joined forces with UGL to cement its permanent operations in Australia. UGL is a member of the CIMIC Group and one of Australia's biggest multi-disciplined engineering companies.

The partnership will significantly bolster Australia's sovereign defense capability and create an Australian hub for the new group ECA-iXblue's world leading mine countermeasures, military survey, (MCM/MS) and autonomous system technologies. It will be an asset in responding to the Australian Navy's tender to replace its current minehunters and hydrographic ships with robotic systems and deep sea hydrography/oceanography capabilities.

UGL is one of Australia's biggest integrated prime contractors with more than 7000 employees and operations around the country. The company is a long-term partner to Australia defense sector and is responsible for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of some of Australia's biggest infrastructure assets in rail, road, telecommunications and Oil & Gas.

The partnership with UGL adds immediate size and scale to the innovative team that the group has put together to enhance its operations and drive its plans for long-term growth in Australia.

The new ECA-iXblue group has also established partnerships with leading Australian SMEs Acacia Systems, Solutions from Silicon (SfS) and Total Marine Technologies (TMT) to inject local technology into its MCM/MS solution and facilitate the transfer of knowledge into the Australian Defence industry.





About Acacia Systems

Acacia Systems a leading South Australian-based defence software and systems engineering company specialising in mission systems software, cross platform sensor fusion, automatic target detection, localisation, and data analytics. ECA Group will transfer the required knowhow to enable Acacia to undertake

maintenance of its core UMISOFT Mission Management software.





About Solutions from Silicon (SfS)

NSW-based MCM expert and developers of the MINTACS mine warfare tactical command software which is currently in service with navies around the world including Australia, the UK, Sweden, New Zealand and Thailand. MINTACS has been successfully integrated into ECA Group's recent UMISOFT MCM upgrade for the Latvian Navy.





About Total Marine Technology (TMT)

Total Marine Technology is a Western Australia-based underwater robotics and ultra-deep water technology

specialists with deepwater ROV capability including support and maintenance services.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €202 million in 2021.



More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).







Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com





Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr





Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr