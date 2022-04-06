Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  GROUPE GORGE company press release from 06/04/2022

  06/04/2022 - 09:00

Presentation of the combination between ECA Group and iXblue

Groupe Gorgé presents today the operation of combination between ECA Group and iXblue. The presentation is available on the company's website www.groupe-gorge.com in the Finance / Financial Information section or via the following link: link to the presentation.

The link to the replay of the event will also be available shortly on the company's website.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in Drones & Systems and Engineering & protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.


More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).




Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

[email protected]



Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

[email protected]




Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

[email protected]

