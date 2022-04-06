06/04/2022 - 09:00

Groupe Gorgé presents today the operation of combination between ECA Group and iXblue. The presentation is available on the company's website www.groupe-gorge.com in the Finance / Financial Information section or via the following link: link to the presentation.

The link to the replay of the event will also be available shortly on the company's website.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in Drones & Systems and Engineering & protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.



More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).







Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

[email protected]





Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

[email protected]







Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

[email protected]