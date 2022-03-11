11/03/2022 - 18:00



Groupe Gorgé announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of iXblue to acquire 100% of its capital on the basis of an enterprise value of €410 million. This transaction will bring together iXblue and ECA Group, a Groupe Gorgé subsidiary specializing in autonomous robotics.

A press release detailing the transaction will be issued on Monday morning before the opening of the stock market.

Trading in Groupe Gorgé shares on Euronext Paris has been suspended since this morning at the request of Groupe Gorgé pending a press release on the progress of the iXblue acquisition process. The resumption of trading will take place on Monday morning at the opening of the stock market.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €202 million in 2021.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).





