The results of the 2021 Gaïa Rating campaign were unveiled at the end of October 2021 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. As part of its 2021 rating campaign, the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance reviewed the responsible investment performance of 230 SMEs listed on the Paris stock exchange, according to demanding and quantitative criteria (size, turnover, capitalization and liquidity).

For the first time, Groupe Gorgé has been included in the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index for Small & MidCaps, which identifies the 70 best French SMEs and SMIs in terms of environmental, social and governance performance. The company is one of the nine new entrants to the index.

Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Gorgé, comments: "I am very proud of Groupe Gorgé's inclusion in this ranking, which recognizes the actions taken by the Group in terms of extra-financial performance. The results obtained attest to the ongoing commitment of all our employees to innovate in order to improve the environmental footprint of our activities and to develop sustainable relationships with all our stakeholders, shareholders and partners”.

The Gaïa Rating ESG rating agency is used by leading asset management companies in their management process and investment decisions. By joining the Gaïa index, Groupe Gorgé is strengthening its visibility with institutional investors.









About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231 million in 2020.

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).







