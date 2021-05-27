27/05/2021 - 08:00



Groupe Gorgé, through its subsidiary Prodways Group, has been selected by the French government as one of the winners of the " Stimulus plan for the industrial sector " and has been awarded a €3.3 million grant for its 3D printing division. This support is part of the France Relance program funded by the French government.

The Futur3D project to which these funds will be dedicated, representing €13.1 million of investments by 2023, will enhance the Group's technologies by developing the next generations of products and services. This R&D program aims in particular to develop and improve the printer offer and to implement software functionalities that are increasingly relevant to industrial production.

Thanks to this support, the 3D Printing division is pursuing its ambitious growth plan and strengthening its ability to address industrial applications thanks to its expertise in 3D Printing mass production. The program will also allow the division to consolidate the recovery in profitability expected from 2021 and for the years to come. Groupe Gorgé is thus comforting its position as a key player in this sector through its mastery of the entire value chain: the group is one of the few players able to offer turnkey solutions for industrial production with machines, materials, software and production control.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231 million in 2020.



More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).





