11/03/2021 - 10:00



Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) will publish its 2020 annual results on Tuesday March 16, 2021 (after market).



On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00am, Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman & CEO, as well as Loïc Le Berre, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, will comment on Groupe Gorgé's annual results and answer questions from the financial community during a conference call in French.





To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

• France : +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59

• Royaume-Uni : +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759

• Allemagne : +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

• Etats-Unis : +1 64 67 22 49 16

Access code: 60122243#





The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.groupe-gorge.com. A replay will be available shortly on Groupe Gorgé's investor website, page “Financial press releases”.





Please confirm your participation:

• by selecting the links to the answers

• by replying by email to [email protected]

• by phone at 01 53 67 36 95