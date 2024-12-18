18/12/2024 - 17:50

PRESS RELEASE

18 December 2024

Bogart (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces its provisional schedule for financial publications for the year 2025. The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market.

2024 revenue: Thursday 6 th February 2025

Thursday 6 February 2025 2024 annual results : Tuesday 29 th April 2025

: Tuesday 29 April 2025 H1 2025 revenue: Thursday 24 th July 2025

Thursday 24 July 2025 H1 2025 results: Thursday 25th September 202 5

This schedule is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change if necessary.

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon CLAIRET

mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73