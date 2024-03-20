 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  BOGART company press release from 20/03/2024

  20/03/2024 - 18:00

2024 FINANCIAL AGENDA

PRESS RELEASE

20 MARCH 2024

 

 

 2024 FINANCIAL AGENDA

 

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) has decided to adjust the 2024 financial communication calendar. Thus, in accordance with regulatory obligations, BOGART will now publish, every six months, its turnover, then its results as well as a financial report.

 

 

2024 AGENDA

 

  • 2023 revenue: Thursday 8th February 2024 (after market closure)
  • 2023 annual results: Monday 29th April 2024 (after market closure)
  • H1 2024 revenue: Thursday 25 July 2024 (after market closure)
  • H1 2024 results: Thursday 26 September 2024 (after market closure)

 

 

CONTACTS

 
ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
ANNE-PAULINE PETUREAUX
APETUREAUX@ACTUS.FR / (0033)1 53 67 36 72

 

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
MEDIA RELATIONS
MANON CLAIRET
MCLAIRET@ACTUS.FR / TÉL. : (0033)1 53 67 36 73
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m21qZJeXlZiamWualJuZZmNlb21hmmSdl5bIlJJqaZnKbW9kx2llbcqYZnFlm2xo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (95 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: BOGART