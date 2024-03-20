PRESS RELEASE
20 MARCH 2024
2024 FINANCIAL AGENDA
BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) has decided to adjust the 2024 financial communication calendar. Thus, in accordance with regulatory obligations, BOGART will now publish, every six months, its turnover, then its results as well as a financial report.
2024 AGENDA
- 2023 revenue: Thursday 8th February 2024 (after market closure)
- 2023 annual results: Monday 29th April 2024 (after market closure)
- H1 2024 revenue: Thursday 25 July 2024 (after market closure)
- H1 2024 results: Thursday 26 September 2024 (after market closure)
CONTACTS
|
ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
ANNE-PAULINE PETUREAUX
APETUREAUX@ACTUS.FR / (0033)1 53 67 36 72
|ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
MEDIA RELATIONS
MANON CLAIRET
MCLAIRET@ACTUS.FR / TÉL. : (0033)1 53 67 36 73