20 MARCH 2024

2024 FINANCIAL AGENDA

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) has decided to adjust the 2024 financial communication calendar. Thus, in accordance with regulatory obligations, BOGART will now publish, every six months, its turnover, then its results as well as a financial report.

2024 AGENDA

2023 revenue: Thursday 8th February 2024 (after market closure)

Thursday 8th February 2024 (after market closure) 2023 annual results : Monday 29th April 2024 (after market closure)

: Monday 29th April 2024 (after market closure) H1 2024 revenue: Thursday 25 July 2024 (after market closure)

Thursday 25 July 2024 (after market closure) H1 2024 results: Thursday 26 September 2024 (after market closure)

